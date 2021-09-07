iBio Announces Participation in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

BRYAN, Texas, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBio, Inc. (NYSEA:IBIO) (“iBio” or the “Company”), a developer of next-generation biopharmaceuticals and pioneer of the sustainable, plant-based FastPharming Manufacturing System, today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference, to be held virtually September 13-15, 2021.



iBio's pre-recorded presentation will be available on demand during the event for all registered attendees. Beginning on Monday, September 13, 2021, the presentation will also be available on the Company's website at www.ibioinc.com under "News & Events" in the Investors section.