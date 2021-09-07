checkAd

Krystal Biotech to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Krystal Biotech Inc., (“Krystal”) (NASDAQ: KRYS), the leader in redosable gene therapies for rare diseases, today announced it will be featured as a presenting company at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference. The conference is being held as a virtual conference on September 13-15, 2021.

Details for the event are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Virtual Conference
Webcast details: The pre-recorded company presentation will be available on-demand on
September 13, 2021, starting at 7:00 A.M. (ET)
Webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/72311225-2ab3-44f0-9622-bca6ebbdeab9

A webcast of the presentation will be available for 90 days and can be found on the Krystal Biotech website at: http://ir.krystalbio.com/events-and-presentations/events.

About Krystal Biotech
Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is a pivotal-stage gene therapy company leveraging its novel, redosable gene therapy platform and in-house manufacturing capabilities to develop therapies to treat serious rare diseases. For more information, please visit http://www.krystalbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects for Krystal Biotech, Inc., including but not limited to statements about the development of Krystal’s product candidates, such as plans for the design, conduct and timelines of ongoing pre-clinical and clinical trials of beremagene geperpavec (“B-VEC”), KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407, and KB408; the clinical utility of B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407 and KB408, and Krystal’s plans for filing of regulatory approvals and efforts to bring B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407 and KB408 to market; the market opportunity for and the potential market acceptance of B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407 and KB408; plans to pursue research and development of other product candidates; the sufficiency of Krystal’s existing cash resources; the unanticipated impact of COVID-19 on Krystal’s business operations, pre-clinical activities and clinical trials; and other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “likely,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties inherent in the initiation and conduct of clinical trials, availability and timing of data from clinical trials, whether results of early clinical trials or trials will be indicative of the results of ongoing or future trials, uncertainties associated with regulatory review of clinical trials and applications for marketing approvals, the availability or commercial potential of product candidates including B-VEC, KB105, KB104, KB301, KB407 and KB408, the sufficiency of cash resources and need for additional financing and such other important factors as are set forth under the caption “Risk Factors” in Krystal’s annual and quarterly reports on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Krystal’s views as of the date of this release. Krystal anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its views to change. However, while Krystal may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Krystal’s views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release.

CONTACTS:
   
Investors:
Whitney Ijem
Krystal Biotech
wijem@krystalbio.com  		Media:
Mary Coyle
TellMed Strategies
mary.coyle@tmstrat.com 

Source: Krystal Biotech, Inc.

 





