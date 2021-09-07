Sarepta Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT), the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced that senior management will participate in fireside chats at two upcoming virtual investor conferences:



Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference 2021 on Monday, Sept. 13, at 1:15 p.m. E.T.

Cantor Fitzgerald Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Monday, Sept. 27, at 1:20 p.m. E.T.

The presentations will be webcast live on the investor relations section of Sarepta’s website at www.sarepta.com and will be archived there following the presentation for 90 days. Please connect to Sarepta's website several minutes prior to the start of the broadcast to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be necessary.