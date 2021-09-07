checkAd

NIO Inc. Announces At-The-Market Offering of American Depositary Shares

SHANGHAI, China, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) (“NIO” or the “Company”), a pioneer and a leading company in the premium smart electric vehicle market in China, today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement to sell up to an aggregate of US$2,000,000,000 of its American depositary shares (“ADSs”), each representing one Class A ordinary share of the Company, through an at-the-market equity offering program (the “At-The-Market Offering”).

The ADSs will be offered through Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, Nomura Securities International, Inc. and Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited as sales agents. Some of the sales agents are expected to make offers and sales both inside and outside the United States through their respective selling agents.

The Company has entered into an equity distribution agreement with the sales agents relating to the At-The-Market Offering. Sales, if any, of the ADSs under the At-The-Market Offering will be made from time to time, at the Company’s discretion, by means of ordinary broker transactions on or through the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) or other markets for its ADSs, sales made to or through a market maker other than on an exchange, or otherwise in negotiated transactions, or as otherwise agreed with the sales agents. Sales may be made at market prices prevailing at the time of sale or at negotiated prices. As a result, sales prices may vary.

The Company currently plans to use the net proceeds from the At-The-Market Offering to further strengthen its balance sheet, as well as for general corporate purposes.

The ADSs will be offered under the Company’s shelf registration statement on Form F-3 which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and automatically became effective on June 9, 2020. A prospectus supplement related to the At-The-Market Offering has been filed with the SEC. Investors are advised to read the registration statement on Form F-3 and the prospectus supplement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the At-The-Market Offering. The registration statement on Form F-3 and the prospectus supplement are available at the SEC website at: http://www.sec.gov. Copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained from (1) Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, 11 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, United States of America, Attention: Prospectus Department; (2) Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Prospectus Department, 2nd Floor, 180 Varick Street, New York, NY 10014, United States of America, Attention: Prospectus Department; (3) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, Attention: Prospectus Department; (4) China International Capital Corporation Hong Kong Securities Limited, 29th Floor, One International Finance Centre, 1 Harbour View Street, Central, Hong Kong; (5) Nomura Securities International, Inc., 309 West 49th Street, New York, NY 10019, U.S.A., Attention: US Equity Syndicate; and (6) Guotai Junan Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, 27th Floor, Low Block Grand Millennium Plaza, 181 Queen’s Road Central, Hong Kong.

