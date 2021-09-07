CIM Commercial Trust Declares Common and Preferred Stock Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCT and TASE: CMCT-L), a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily acquires, owns, and operates Class A and creative office assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.075 per common share. The dividend will be paid on September 29, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on September 17, 2021.

In addition, the Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.34375 per share of CMCT's Series A Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable as follows: $0.114583 per share to be paid on October 15, 2021 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on October 5, 2021; $0.114583 per share to be paid on November 15, 2021 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on November 5, 2021; and $0.114583 per share to be paid on December 15, 2021 to Series A Preferred Stockholders of record on December 5, 2021. The Board of Directors has also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.353125 per share of CMCT’s Series D Preferred Stock for the fourth quarter of 2021. The dividend will be payable as follows: $0.117708 per share to be paid on October 15, 2021 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on October 5, 2021; $0.117708 per share to be paid on November 15, 2021 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on November 5, 2021; and $0.117708 per share to be paid on December 15, 2021 to Series D Preferred Stockholders of record on December 5, 2021. For shares of Series A Preferred Stock and Series D Preferred Stock issued during the fourth quarter of 2021, the dividend will be prorated from the date of issuance, and the monthly dividend payments will reflect such proration, as applicable.

ABOUT CIM COMMERCIAL TRUST CORPORATION

CIM Commercial Trust is a real estate investment trust that primarily owns and operates Class A and creative office real assets in vibrant and improving metropolitan communities throughout the United States. CIM Commercial Trust, supported by the broad real estate capabilities of CIM Group, seeks to focus on the acquisition, ownership, operation and development of cash flowing creative office, multifamily, retail, parking, infill industrial and limited service hospitality real assets in communities qualified by CIM Group. CIM Commercial Trust is operated by affiliates of CIM Group, L.P., a vertically-integrated owner and operator of real assets with multi-disciplinary expertise and in-house research, acquisition, credit analysis, development, finance, leasing, and onsite property management capabilities. (www.cimcommercial.com).