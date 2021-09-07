McAfee Corp. Launches Public Offering of Common Stock

McAfee Corp. (“McAfee”) (NASDAQ: MCFE) today announced that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 20,000,000 shares of its Class A common stock by certain selling stockholders (the “Selling Stockholders”) pursuant to a registration statement filed on Form S-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The underwriters will have a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,000,000 shares from the Selling Stockholders. McAfee will not receive any proceeds from any sale of shares being sold by the Selling Stockholders.

Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. TPG Capital BD, LLC is also acting as lead book-running manager. BofA Securities and Citigroup are acting as joint bookrunners in the offering. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus.