checkAd

Galileo Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Shapeways

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021, 22:59  |  28   |   |   

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO, GLEO WT and GLEO UN) (“Galileo”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that on September 7, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective Galileo’s registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) , which includes a definitive proxy statement in connection with an extraordinary general meeting of Galileo’s shareholders (the “Special Meeting”). At the Special Meeting, Galileo’s shareholders will consider the previously announced proposed business combination with Shapeways, Inc. (“Shapeways”), a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry. Following the closing of the business combination, the combined company’s stock and warrants are expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbols “SHPW” and “SHPW WS,” respectively.

As previously announced, the business combination is expected to deliver up to $195 million (assuming no redemptions by Galileo stockholders) of gross proceeds to Shapeways, including a $75 million fully committed common stock PIPE anchored by top-tier institutional and strategic investors. Proceeds will primarily be used to accelerate Shapeways’ metal additive manufacturing capabilities, expand its material and technology offerings to extend market reach and grow customer share of wallet, as well as to provide additional working capital.

Galileo will hold the Special Meeting at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on September 28, 2021 to, among other things, allow its shareholders to vote to approve the proposed business combination with Shapeways. Galileo shareholders of record on August 2, 2021 (the “Record Date”) will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting. The Special Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting via live audio webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/galileoacquisitioncorp/sm2021. For purposes of Galileo’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the “Current Charter”), the physical location of the meeting will be 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10105.

Registration for the Special Meeting will begin on September 21, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. GLEO shareholders will need a control number assigned by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company to enter the Special Meeting. To register and receive access to the virtual meeting, registered shareholders and beneficial holders (those holding shares through a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record) will need to follow the instructions applicable to them provided in the proxy statement included in the Registration Statement.

Seite 1 von 4


Galileo Acquisition Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Galileo Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Shapeways Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO, GLEO WT and GLEO UN) (“Galileo”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that on September 7, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective Galileo’s registration …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
Spencer Lee to Step Down as Hims & Hers Health Chief Financial Officer
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Moderna and the Institute for Life Changing Medicines Announce a New Collaboration to Develop an ...
VF Corporation Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down From Its Board of Directors
Veolia Announces the Launch of an Employee Shareholding Operation Open to Over 147,000 Group ...
AMC Theatres Sets a New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record, Thursday Through Sunday, on ...
Titel
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
STONECO ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating StoneCo on Behalf of StoneCo Stockholders and ...
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
24.08.21Results of Shapeways ‘State of 3D Printing’ Survey Show Significant Shift to Digital Manufacturing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21Shapeways Reports Financial Results for the Second Quarter Of 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten