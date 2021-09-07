Galileo Acquisition Corp. Announces Effectiveness of Registration Statement and Special Meeting Date for Proposed Business Combination with Shapeways

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: GLEO, GLEO WT and GLEO UN) (“Galileo”), a special purpose acquisition company, today announced that on September 7, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) declared effective Galileo’s registration statement on Form S-4 (as amended, the “Registration Statement”) , which includes a definitive proxy statement in connection with an extraordinary general meeting of Galileo’s shareholders (the “Special Meeting”). At the Special Meeting, Galileo’s shareholders will consider the previously announced proposed business combination with Shapeways, Inc. (“Shapeways”), a leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry. Following the closing of the business combination, the combined company’s stock and warrants are expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbols “SHPW” and “SHPW WS,” respectively.

As previously announced, the business combination is expected to deliver up to $195 million (assuming no redemptions by Galileo stockholders) of gross proceeds to Shapeways, including a $75 million fully committed common stock PIPE anchored by top-tier institutional and strategic investors. Proceeds will primarily be used to accelerate Shapeways’ metal additive manufacturing capabilities, expand its material and technology offerings to extend market reach and grow customer share of wallet, as well as to provide additional working capital.

Galileo will hold the Special Meeting at 10:00 A.M. Eastern Time on September 28, 2021 to, among other things, allow its shareholders to vote to approve the proposed business combination with Shapeways. Galileo shareholders of record on August 2, 2021 (the “Record Date”) will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the Special Meeting. The Special Meeting will be held as a virtual meeting via live audio webcast at https://www.cstproxy.com/galileoacquisitioncorp/sm2021. For purposes of Galileo’s Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the “Current Charter”), the physical location of the meeting will be 1345 Avenue of the Americas, 11th Floor, New York, NY 10105.

Registration for the Special Meeting will begin on September 21, 2021 at 9:00 A.M. Eastern Time. GLEO shareholders will need a control number assigned by Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company to enter the Special Meeting. To register and receive access to the virtual meeting, registered shareholders and beneficial holders (those holding shares through a stock brokerage account or by a bank or other holder of record) will need to follow the instructions applicable to them provided in the proxy statement included in the Registration Statement.