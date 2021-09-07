Verano Announces Conference Participation for September

Beacon Securities Virtual Cannabis Conference 2021 George Archos, Founder and CEO will participate in a one-on-one meeting. DATE: September 9, 2021 TIME: 1:00 p.m. CT LINK : here If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

CHICAGO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (CSE: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will present at the following conferences:

Virtual Investor Conferences

Aaron Miles, Chief Investment Officer, will present and answer live Q&A from investors.

DATE: September 9, 2021

TIME: 11:00 a.m. CT

LINK: here

Needham Virtual Cannabis Conference

George Archos, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings.

DATE: September 14, 2021

TIME: 11:45 a.m. CT

LINK: here

Echelon US Cannabis Conference

George Archos, Founder and CEO, will present and answer live Q&A from investors.

DATE: September 22, 2021

TIME: 1:00 p.m. CT

BTIG US Cannabis Conference

George Archos, Founder and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one meetings.

DATE: September 29, 2021

TIME: 9:30 a.m. CT



About Verano

Verano is a leading, vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis operator in the U.S., devoted to the ongoing improvement of communal wellness by providing responsible access to regulated cannabis products. With a mission to address vital health and wellness needs, Verano produces a comprehensive suite of premium, innovative cannabis products sold under its trusted portfolio of consumer brands, including Verano, Avexia, Encore, and MÜV. Verano’s portfolio encompasses 14 U.S. states, with active operations in 11, including 10 production facilities comprising approximately 832,000 square feet of cultivation (including a 26,000 sq. ft. facility in Massachusetts nearing completion of construction). Verano designs, builds, and operates dispensaries under retail brands including Zen Leaf and MÜV, delivering a superior cannabis shopping experience in both medical and adult-use markets. Learn more at www.verano.com .