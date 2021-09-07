Douglas Dynamics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

MILWAUKEE, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE: PLOW), North America's premier manufacturer and upfitter of work truck attachments and equipment, today announced that its Board of Directors approved and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.285 per share for the third quarter of 2021.



The declared dividend will be paid on September 30, 2021 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 18, 2021.