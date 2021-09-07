checkAd

ROHM and Geely Automobile Group Form a Strategic Partnership Focused on SiC Power Devices

07.09.2021   

Accelerating technical innovation in the automotive industry to achieve a sustainable society

Santa Clara, CA and Kyoto, Japan, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global semiconductor manufacturer ROHM, together with Geely Automobile Group Co., Ltd., a leading Chinese automobile manufacturer, have entered into a strategic partnership to develop advanced technologies in the automotive field. The companies have been collaborating on a variety of automotive applications since 2018, when they first agreed to a technical exchange. This partnership will further promote cooperation and accelerate innovation for automotive applications.

Geely is working to extend the cruising range of electric vehicles while reducing battery costs and shortening charge times by developing high efficiency traction inverters and onboard charging systems that adopt ROHM’s advanced power solutions centered on SiC power devices. At the same time, Geely is committed to improving the user experience through the development of high performance ADAS and intelligent cockpit systems using a wide range of products and solutions, including communication ICs and discrete devices.

As a first step, traction inverters equipped with ROHM’s SiC power devices are being integrated in electric vehicle platforms currently being developed by Geely.

Through this partnership, ROHM and Geely will contribute to sustainability by promoting the development of low carbon technologies in the automotive industry and offering solutions for achieving greater safety and security in our increasingly mobility society.

For more information, please visit www.rohm.com or www.geely.com.

