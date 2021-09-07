checkAd

Ascendis Pharma A/S Announces Upcoming Investor Presentations

07.09.2021, 23:09  |  39   |   |   

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascendis Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ASND), a biopharmaceutical company that utilizes its innovative TransCon technologies to potentially create new treatments that make a meaningful difference in patients’ lives, today announced that the company will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. Company executives will provide a business overview and update on the company’s programs.

Details

Event 2021 Virtual Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference
Location Virtual
Date Friday, September 10, 2021
Time 2:40 p.m. Eastern Time


Event Morgan Stanley 19th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Location Virtual
Date Wednesday, September 15, 2021
Time 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time

A live webcast of the presentations will be available in the Investors and News section of the Ascendis Pharma website at www.ascendispharma.com. A webcast replay will also be available on this website shortly after conclusion of the events for 30 days.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative platform technology to build a leading, fully integrated biopharma company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients’ lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company uses its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

The company’s first commercial product based on the company’s proprietary TransCon Technology is SKYTROFA (lonapegsomatropin-tcgd), approved by the U.S. FDA in August 2021 for the treatment of pediatric patients one year and older who weigh at least 11.5 kg (25.4 lb) and have growth failure due to inadequate secretion of endogenous growth hormone. Ascendis Pharma also has a pipeline of independent endocrinology rare disease and oncology product candidates in development and continues to expand into additional therapeutic areas to address unmet patient needs.

