Halliburton to Present at 2021 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) announced today that its Chairman, President and CEO Jeff Miller will present at the 2021 Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Interested parties may listen to the presentation live via webcast at www.halliburton.com. Please log on at least 15 minutes early to register and to download any necessary audio software. A replay will be available on the website for twelve months following the presentation.