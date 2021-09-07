checkAd

Finance of America to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Finance of America Companies Inc. (“Finance of America”) (NYSE: FOA), a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform, today announced that Patricia Cook, Chief Executive Officer will participate in a fireside chat as part of the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 beginning at 7:30 am ET. A live webcast and replay will be accessible through the Finance of America website at https://www.financeofamerica.com/investors.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America (NYSE: FOA) is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer lending platform. Product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The company is headquartered in Irving, TX. For more information, please visit https://www.financeofamerica.com.

