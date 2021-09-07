checkAd

Fairfax India Receives All Regulatory Approvals to Complete Sale of Minority Position of Anchorage Infrastructure

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

(Note: All dollar amounts in this news release are expressed in U.S. dollars, except as otherwise noted).

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fairfax India Holdings Corporation (“Fairfax India” or the “Company”) (TSX: FIH.U) announces that it has received all regulatory approvals required to complete the previously announced transaction to sell approximately 11.5% (on a fully-diluted basis) of its interest in Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holdings Limited (“Anchorage”) for gross proceeds of approximately INR 9.5 billion (approximately $129 million at current exchange rates). The Company intends to close the transaction as soon as practicable.

Anchorage is a subsidiary of Fairfax India and will be its flagship company for investing in companies, businesses and opportunities in the airport and infrastructure sectors of India. Anchorage is also Fairfax India’s platform for bidding on airport privatization projects in India. Currently, Fairfax India, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, FIH Mauritius Investments Ltd, owns a 54.0% equity interest in Bangalore International Airport (“BIAL”). As previously disclosed by Fairfax India, as part of the transaction, Fairfax India will restructure approximately 43.6% of its equity interest in BIAL such that it shall be held through Anchorage, implying an equity valuation for 100% of BIAL of approximately INR 189.7 billion (approximately $2.6 billion at current exchange rates), which is the same valuation implied in Fairfax India’s June 30, 2021 consolidated financial statements. Upon closing of the transaction, Fairfax India’s effective ownership interest in BIAL will decrease to approximately 49.0% on a fully-diluted basis, while its actual ownership will remain unchanged.

About Fairfax India

Fairfax India is an investment holding company whose objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements may relate to the Company’s or an Indian investment’s future outlook and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the financial position, business strategy, growth strategy, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividends, plans and objectives of the Company. Particularly, statements regarding future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities of the Company, an Indian investment, or the Indian market are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate” or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might”, “will” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”.

