Casey's Announces Strong First Quarter Results

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. ("Casey's" or the "Company") (Nasdaq symbol CASY) a leading convenience store chain in the United States, today announced financial results for the three months ended July 31, 2021.

Inside same-store sales increased 8.0% compared to prior year with a margin of 40.5%. Total inside gross profit increased 16.7% to $463.5 million compared to the same period last year.

Fuel gallons increased 9.0% on a same-store basis compared to prior year with a fuel margin of 35.1 cents per gallon. Total fuel gross profit increased 11.6% to $234.5 million compared to the same period last year.

Diluted EPS of $3.19 compared to $3.24 for the same period a year ago.

Casey's completed the acquisitions of Buchanan Energy and the Oklahoma Circle K stores in the quarter, adding 137 new units.

The Board of Directors increased the dividend for the 22nd year in a row to $0.35 per share.

“Casey’s achieved strong financial results in the first quarter,” said Darren Rebelez, President and CEO. “Total revenue was up across the board as guest traffic returned throughout the quarter. Inside gross profit was up almost 17% due in part to the merchandise resets and strategic sourcing initiatives the Company implemented earlier this calendar year. We welcomed the team members from the Buchanan Energy and Circle K acquisitions to the Casey's family and integration activities are well underway. Our balance sheet remains strong, and we are confident in our ability to achieve the previously stated fiscal 2022 outlook.”

Earnings

Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Net income (in thousands) $ 119,159 $ 120,592 Diluted earnings per share $ 3.19 $ 3.24 Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 243,189 $ 237,755

Adjusted EBITDA (reconciled later in the document) was up compared to the same period a year ago due to higher fuel and inside gross profit from improved guest traffic, offset by an increase in operating expenses driven primarily by a resumption of normal operating hours versus the prior year. Net income and diluted EPS in the first quarter were less than prior year primarily due to higher depreciation expense from operating 166 additional stores than the prior year period.

Inside

Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Inside sales (in thousands) $ 1,143,925 $ 1,002,627 Inside same-store sales 8.0 % (0.4 ) % Grocery and general merchandise same-store sales1 7.0 % 3.6 % Prepared food and dispensed beverage same-store sales1 10.8 % (9.8 ) % Inside gross profit (in thousands) $ 463,514 $ 397,247 Inside margin 40.5 % 39.6 % Grocery and general merchandise margin 33.0 % 32.2 % Prepared food and dispensed beverage margin 61.0 % 59.7 %

1 We have changed the title of the Prepared Food and Fountain category to Prepared Food and Dispensed Beverage as well as the Grocery and Other Merchandise category to Grocery and General Merchandise to better reflect industry language and how we describe the categories internally. There has been no change to the products within the categories nor the calculation of sales and margin.

Inside same-store sales were driven by strong performance in packaged beverages, grocery items such as salty snacks and meat snacks, as well as a resurgence in pizza slices, driven in part by improved guest traffic. Inside margin was positively impacted by mix shift, both within and across categories, and procurement initiatives. Private label products reached 4.4% share of the Grocery and General Merchandise category by quarter end which was beneficial to gross margin.

Fuel

Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Fuel gallons sold (in thousands) 667,534 549,508 Same-store gallons sold 9.0 % (14.6 ) % Fuel gross profit (in thousands) $ 234,474 $ 210,030 Fuel margin (cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) 35.1 ¢ 38.2 ¢

Same-store gallons sold were positively impacted by higher guest traffic from lapping COVID-19 restrictions that were in place a year ago. The Company’s total fuel gross profit was up 11.6% versus the prior first quarter, as the increased volume was offset by a lower fuel margin environment. The Company sold $18.7 million in renewable fuel credits (RINs) in the first quarter, an increase of $15.3 million from the same quarter in the prior year.

Operating Expenses

Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Operating expenses (in thousands) $ 478,928 $ 386,088 Credit card fees (in thousands) $ 49,443 $ 35,490 Same-store operating expense excluding credit card fees 17.6 % (5.6 ) %

Operating expenses increased 24% during the first quarter primarily due to restoring store operating hours to pre-COVID levels, operating 166 more stores than this time last year, a 39% increase in credit card fees from higher retail fuel pricing along with higher sales volume, and one-time transaction and integration costs associated with the Buchanan Energy and Circle K acquisitions.

Expansion

Store Count Stores at 4/30/2021 2,243 New store construction 3 Acquisitions 139 Acquisitions not opened (2) Prior acquisitions opened 2 Closed (5) Stores at 7/31/2021 2,380

Liquidity

At July 31, the Company had approximately $674 million in available liquidity, consisting of approximately $199 million in cash and cash equivalents on hand and $475 million in undrawn borrowing capacity on existing lines of credit.

Share Repurchase

The Company has $300 million remaining under its existing share repurchase program which expires in April 2022. There were no repurchases made against that authorization in the first quarter.

Dividend

At its September meeting, the Board of Directors voted to pay a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, which is an increase of $0.01 per share. The dividend is payable November 15, 2021 to shareholders of record on November 1, 2021.

Fiscal 2022 Outlook

The Company is maintaining the previously disclosed fiscal 2022 outlook, with one modification. The tax rate is now expected to be approximately 24.0% - 26.0% for the year. The remainder of the key metrics are unchanged. The Company expects same-store fuel and inside sales to increase by mid-single digit percentages. Total operating expenses are expected to increase by mid-teen percentages, driven primarily by adding approximately 200 units during fiscal 2022, as well as expenses related to adding back operating hours to the stores and expected wage pressures. Depreciation and amortization is expected to be approximately $300 million, interest expense is expected to be approximately $50 million. The Company is also expecting to add approximately $500 million in property and equipment in the fiscal year, including acquisition remodels. As a reminder, with the exception of same-store sales, the estimates in this paragraph include the impact of the Buchanan Energy and Circle K acquisitions.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Total revenue $ 3,181,994 $ 2,105,021 Cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization, shown separately below) 2,458,107 1,481,518 Operating expenses 478,928 386,088 Depreciation and amortization 75,888 65,820 Interest, net 13,730 13,407 Income before income taxes 155,341 158,188 Federal and state income taxes 36,182 37,596 Net income $ 119,159 $ 120,592 Net income per common share Basic $ 3.21 $ 3.26 Diluted $ 3.19 $ 3.24 Basic weighted average shares 37,126,060 36,971,376 Plus effect of stock compensation 209,377 270,797 Diluted weighted average shares 37,335,437 37,242,173

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) July 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 198,928 $ 336,545 Receivables 109,017 79,698 Inventories 338,082 286,598 Prepaid expenses 16,878 11,214 Income taxes receivable 8,361 9,578 Total current assets 671,266 723,633 Other assets, net of amortization 148,101 82,147 Goodwill 440,415 161,075 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $2,250,982 at July 31, 2021 and $2,206,405 at April 30, 2021 3,816,190 3,493,459 Total assets $ 5,075,972 $ 4,460,314 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Current liabilities Lines of credit $ — $ — Current maturities of long-term debt and finance lease obligations 34,101 2,354 Accounts payable 453,514 355,471 Accrued expenses 253,327 254,924 Total current liabilities 740,942 612,749 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 1,682,171 1,361,395 Deferred income taxes 471,838 439,721 Deferred compensation 15,159 15,094 Insurance accruals, net of current portion 25,729 26,239 Other long-term liabilities 109,468 72,437 Total liabilities 3,045,307 2,527,635 Total shareholders’ equity 2,030,665 1,932,679 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 5,075,972 $ 4,460,314

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited) Three months ended July 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 119,159 $ 120,592 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 75,888 65,820 Amortization of debt issuance costs 359 — Share-based compensation 8,623 7,021 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (1,770 ) 340 Deferred income taxes 33,460 9,767 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (18,511 ) (7,147 ) Inventories (26,624 ) (2,788 ) Prepaid expenses (5,264 ) (7,332 ) Accounts payable 65,727 117,756 Accrued expenses (12,035 ) 21,631 Income taxes 1,531 27,087 Other, net 1,016 (697 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 241,559 352,050 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (45,045 ) (45,146 ) Payments for acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired (617,291 ) — Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 18,001 1,695 Net cash used in investing activities (644,335 ) (43,451 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 300,000 — Payments of long-term debt (4,867 ) (873 ) Payments of debt issuance costs (249 ) — Net payments of short-term debt — (120,000 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 133 211 Payments of cash dividends (12,609 ) (11,779 ) Tax withholdings on employee share-based awards (17,249 ) (7,917 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 265,159 (140,358 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (137,617 ) 168,241 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 336,545 78,275 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 198,928 $ 246,516

SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOWS INFORMATION Three months ended July 31, 2021 2020 Cash paid during the period for: Interest, net of amount capitalized $ 7,914 $ 6,882 Income taxes, net — 45 Noncash investing and financing activities: Purchased property and equipment in accounts payable 22,007 12,890 Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new finance lease liabilities 47,775 — Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for new operating lease liabilities 39,021 —

Summary by Category (Amounts in thousands) Three months ended July 31, 2021 Fuel Grocery &

General Merchandise Prepared Food

& Dispensed

Beverage Other Total Revenue $ 1,967,155 $ 835,485 $ 308,440 $ 70,914 $ 3,181,994 Gross profit $ 234,474 $ 275,408 $ 188,106 $ 25,899 $ 723,887 11.9 % 33.0 % 61.0 % 36.5 % 22.7 % Fuel gallons sold 667,534 Three months ended July 31, 2020 Revenue $ 1,085,981 $ 731,861 $ 270,766 $ 16,413 $ 2,105,021 Gross profit $ 210,030 $ 235,599 $ 161,648 $ 16,226 $ 623,503 19.3 % 32.2 % 59.7 % 98.9 % 29.6 % Fuel gallons sold 549,508

Fuel Gallons Fuel Margin Same-store Sales (Cents per gallon, excluding credit card fees) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year F2022 9.0 % — — — — F2022 35.1 ¢ — — — — F2021 (14.6 ) (8.6 ) % (12.1 ) % 6.4 % (8.1 ) % F2021 38.2 35.3 ¢ 32.9 ¢ 33.0 ¢ 34.9 ¢ F2020 (2.0 ) (1.8 ) (2.0 ) (14.7 ) (5.1 ) F2020 24.4 22.9 21.7 40.8 26.8

Grocery & General Merchandise Grocery & General Merchandise Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year F2022 7.0 % — — — — F2022 33.0 % — — — — F2021 3.6 6.6 % 5.4 % 12.5 % 6.6 % F2021 32.2 33.3 % 30.7 % 31.8 % 32.0 % F2020 3.2 3.2 3.5 (2.0 ) 1.9 F2020 31.3 33.3 32.9 30.4 32.0

Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage Prepared Food & Dispensed Beverage Same-store Sales Margin Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Fiscal Year F2022 10.8 % — — — — F2022 61.0 % — — — — F2021 (9.8 ) (3.6 ) % (5.0 ) % 13.4 % (2.1 ) % F2021 59.7 60.1 % 60.6 % 60.1 % 60.1 % F2020 1.6 1.9 2.8 (13.5 ) (1.5 ) F2020 62.2 60.9 60.2 60.0 60.9

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA AND ADJUSTED EBITDA

We define EBITDA as net income before net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further adjusts EBITDA by excluding the gain or loss on disposal of assets as well as impairment charges. Neither EBITDA nor Adjusted EBITDA are considered GAAP measures, and should not be considered as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other income or cash flow statement data. These measures have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

We believe EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance because securities analysts and other interested parties use such calculations as a measure of financial performance and debt service capabilities, and they are regularly used by the Company for internal purposes including our capital budgeting process, evaluating acquisition targets, assessing performance, and awarding incentive compensation.

Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as defined by us, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. It therefore may not be possible to compare our use of these non-GAAP financial measures with those used by other companies.

The following table contains a reconciliation of net income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020:

(In thousands) Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 Net income $ 119,159 $ 120,592 Interest, net 13,730 13,407 Depreciation and amortization 75,888 65,820 Federal and state income taxes 36,182 37,596 EBITDA $ 244,959 $ 237,415 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets and impairment charges (1,770 ) 340 Adjusted EBITDA $ 243,189 $ 237,755

NOTES:

Gross Profit is defined as revenue less cost of goods sold (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)

Inside is defined as the combination of Grocery and General Merchandise and Prepared Food and Dispensed Beverage

This release contains statements that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including those related to expectations for future periods, possible or assumed future results of operations, financial conditions, liquidity and related sources or needs, business and/or integration strategies, plans and synergies, supply chain, growth opportunities, performance at our stores, and the potential effect of COVID-19. There are a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements, including but not limited to executing our strategic plan, the impact and duration of COVID-19 and related governmental actions, as well as other risks, uncertainties and factors which are described in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on our website. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release represent our current views as of the date of this release with respect to future events, and Casey’s disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in the release whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Corporate information is available at this website: https://www.caseys.com. Earnings will be reported during a conference call on September 8, 2021. The call will be broadcast live over the Internet at 7:30 a.m. CST. To access the call, go to the Events and Presentations section of our website at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. No access code is required. A webcast replay of the call will remain available in an archived format on the Events and Presentations section of our website at https://investor.caseys.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx for one year after the call.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005804/en/