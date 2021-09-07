checkAd

Genius Sports Secures Latest Official Data, NFL and Fan Engagement Partnership With WynnBET

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
07.09.2021   

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) (“Genius Sports” or “the Company”) today announced an expansion of its existing supplier agreement with WynnBET, the premier sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN), to provide NFL official sportsbook data, content and fan engagement solutions.

This new partnership builds on Genius Sports’ long-term relationship with WynnBET, which provides trading solutions and official data-driven content from the Company’s exclusive sports partnerships with the English Premier League, Liga MX, Argentine and Colombian soccer.

In August 2021, WynnBET was selected as one of the NFL’s approved sportsbook operators. Genius Sports will provide WynnBET with access to the NFL’s official play-by-play statistics, proprietary Next Gen Stats (NGS) data and official sports betting data feed.

Genius Sports also represents the NFL’s legalized sports betting advertising inventory across the league’s owned and operated digital platforms. These assets alongside the NFL’s official data feeds will create end-to-end value for WynnBET across the full player lifecycle from player acquisition to pre-match and in-game betting, through to long-term customer retention. Genius Sports’ digital marketing and publisher solutions will run official data-driven campaigns for WynnBET, helping to drive deeper engagement and lower cost of acquisition across display, video and connected TV.

WynnBET is licensed to operate across seven U.S. States in Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, New Jersey, Tennessee and Virginia.

“In an increasingly competitive U.S. sports betting landscape, sportsbooks need to be able to deliver immersive experiences that engage their customers at every step,” said Mark Locke, CEO at Genius Sports. “Our partnership with WynnBET will provide them with an unmatched suite of official data, streaming and marketing solutions, backed by some of the largest leagues in sports, including the NFL.”

About Wynn Interactive
 Wynn Interactive is the online gaming division of Wynn Resorts, Ltd. (Nasdaq: WYNN) offering a world-class collection of casino and sports betting mobile options for discerning players who understand the difference between placing a bet and experiencing a bet. Wynn Interactive products, which operate under the WynnBET, WynnSLOTS, and BetBull brands, are designed to digitally deliver the legendary service and guest experience Wynn Resorts is known for, backed by the Company's trusted legacy as the world's premier international casino operator.

WynnBET is anchored by its mobile sports and casino betting app providing one-of-a-kind experiences, unique social betting mechanics, and a high-quality user interface. Currently available in New Jersey, Colorado, Michigan, Virginia, Indiana, and Tennessee, WynnBET is poised for rapid expansion in 2021 with license applications pending in several states. WynnBET is an Authorized Gaming Operator of NASCAR and proud marketing partner of several NFL, NBA and MLB teams. For more information, visit WynnInteractive.com or WynnBET.com.

About Genius Sports
 Genius Sports is the official data, technology and commercial partner that powers the global ecosystem connecting sports, betting and media. We are a global leader in digital sports content, technology and integrity services. Our technology is used in over 150 countries worldwide, empowering sports to capture, manage and distribute their live data and video, driving their digital transformation and enhancing their relationships with fans.

We are the trusted partner to over 400 sports organizations globally, including many of the world’s largest leagues and federations such as the NFL, EPL, FIBA, NCAA, NASCAR, AFA and PGA.

Genius Sports is uniquely placed through cutting-edge technology, scale and global reach to support our partners. We are more than just a technology company, we build long-term relationships with sports at all levels, helping them to control and maximize the value of their content while providing technical expertise and round-the-clock support.

