ECN Capital Announces Its Intention to Renew its Normal Course Issuer Bid for Common Shares and Preferred Shares

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECN Capital Corp. (“ECN Capital” or the “Company”) today announced that it has filed notices of intention with the Toronto Stock Exchange (the “TSX”) to renew its normal course issuer bid (the “Common Share Bid”) for its common shares (“Common Shares”) and a normal course issuer bid (the “Preferred Share Bid” and, together with the Common Share Bid, the “Bids”) for the Company’s Series A 6.50% Rate Reset Preferred Shares (“Series A Preferred Shares”) and Series C 6.25% Rate Reset Preferred Shares (“Series C Preferred Shares” and, together with the Series A Preferred Shares, “Preferred Shares”).



If these notices are accepted by the TSX, the Bids would permit the Company to repurchase for cancellation, at its discretion during the 12 months following such acceptance, up to 10% of the “public float” (calculated in accordance with the rules of the TSX) of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares, in the case of the Common Share Bid, and each series of the Company’s issued and outstanding Preferred Shares, in the case of the Preferred Share Bid. All purchases of common shares and Preferred Shares under the Bids will be made on the open market or as otherwise permitted subject to the terms and limitations to be applicable to each Bid.

The actual number of Common Shares, if any, that may be repurchased under the Bids, and the timing of any such repurchases, will be determined by ECN Capital, subject to the limitations imposed by the TSX. There cannot be any assurance as to how many Common Shares or Preferred Shares, if any, will ultimately be acquired by ECN Capital.

The Company believes that the Bids will be in the best interest of the Company and constitute a desirable use of its funds. ECN Capital’s intention to renew the Common Share Bid reflects the Company’s desire to manage the total number of Common Shares outstanding and to be able to acquire Common shares when it believes the Common Shares are undervalued in relation to the Company’s business and its future business prospects. ECN Capital’s intention to renew the Preferred Share Bid reflects the Company’s belief that purchasing the Preferred Shares will be accretive to earnings and value per Common Share. All Common Shares and Preferred Shares purchased under the Bids will be cancelled.