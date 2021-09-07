checkAd

TruePillars Live on nCino in 12 Weeks Following Joint Deployment with KPMG

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 23:30  |  72   |   |   

New Australian SME Lender completes accelerated delivery of nCino’s cloud-based platform

MELBOURNE, Australia and WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that TruePillars, a specialist SME lending company headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, is live on the nCino Bank Operating System. TruePillars selected KPMG Australia as their delivery partner, who in conjunction with the nCino team in Australia, were able to transform the TruePillars’ lending process rapidly and get their users live on the nCino platform in only 12 weeks.

“As a start-up in the Australian financial services ecosystem, we knew we needed partners who could get us up and running quickly, who were flexible and who understood our business,” said John Baini, Co-Founder and CEO of TruePillars. “nCino and KPMG exceeded our expectations at every turn, from kick-off to go-live. The nCino platform is modern, highly flexible and configurable, and was delivered with speed and accuracy, making the entire implementation process as seamless as possible. We are looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

Thanks to a rapidly growing client base, TruePillars needed a platform that would allow it to scale and support a higher volume of transactions without additional headcount. They also sought to streamline processes and workflow, approve loans more quickly and serve their diverse customer base more efficiently. TruePillars selected the nCino Bank Operating System – an end-to-end cloud-based platform that manages the entire loan lifecycle – to provide a more seamless lending experience for their clients, from loan origination to renewal, while maintaining strong credit oversight and suitable approval rates.

KPMG Australia has established an alliance with nCino to support Australian banking clients through the deployment of nCino’s Bank Operating System to provide a seamless experience across devices, channels and products while driving increased efficiency, transparency and regulatory compliance. With significant banking and technical expertise, KPMG led the implementation, working closely with TruePillars and nCino, to deliver an accelerated and out-of-the-box solution. The process included an integration with a leading e-signature provider to increase automation and improve the customer experience.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

TruePillars Live on nCino in 12 Weeks Following Joint Deployment with KPMG New Australian SME Lender completes accelerated delivery of nCino’s cloud-based platformMELBOURNE, Australia and WILMINGTON, N.C., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...