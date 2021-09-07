checkAd

PharmaTher Provides Business Highlights and Releases Annual Financials for Fiscal Year Ended May 31, 2021

TORONTO, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (the “Company” or “PharmaTher”) (OTCQB: PHRRF) (CSE: PHRM), a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, today released business highlights and financial results for its fiscal year ended May 31, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts in this press release are in Canadian dollars.  

Fabio Chianelli, Chief Executive Officer of PharmaTher, said, “We had a tremendous year which focused on solidifying exclusive licenses for the development and commercialization of novel ketamine uses and formulations, as well as drug delivery technologies via a microneedle transdermal patch with the aim to change the way how ketamine and psychedelics are used to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders. In addition, we have strengthened our intellectual property portfolio and built a formidable clinical and scientific advisory team to support our research collaborations with leading research institutions and our clinical and commercial ambitions. PharmaTher is now focused on completing its drug delivery research programs and clinical studies for the use of ketamine in Parkinson’s disease, depression, and ALS. I like to thank the PharmaTher team, our Board of Directors and our shareholders for supporting our objective in unlocking the therapeutic potential of ketamine and psychedelics as next-generation pharmaceuticals for unmet medical needs.”

Business Highlights:

  • Solidified four exclusive license agreements, including the University of Arizona for the development and commercialization of ketamine in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease; BioRAE, Inc. for the development and commercialization of a novel biocompatible and biodegradable gelatin methacryloyl microneedle delivery technology developed at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) for use with psychedelic pharmaceuticals (i.e. psilocybin, MDMA, LSD, DMT); National Health Research Institutes for the development and commercialization of a patented combination formulation of ketamine and betaine (KETABET); The Queen’s University of Belfast for the development and commercialization of a patented hydrogel-forming microneedle delivery technology developed by Professor Ryan Donnelly to deliver ketamine and KETABET; and The University of Kansas for the development and commercialization of ketamine in the treatment amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's disease.
