DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (“DXC”) today announced the pricing of an offering of (i) $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), priced at 99.900% of the aggregate principal amount of such notes, and (ii) $650.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.375% Senior Notes due 2028 (together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”), priced at 99.910% of the aggregate principal amount of such notes. The offering is being made through an underwriting syndicate led by BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters. Lloyds Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. also served as joint bookrunners for the Notes. The issuance of the Notes is expected to close on or about September 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

DXC intends to apply the net proceeds from this offering, after the payment of the underwriting discount and other expenses, to the repayment, in whole or in part, of its 4.125% Senior Notes due 2025, its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2027 and its 7.45% Senior Notes due 2029, with any remainder applied to its other existing indebtedness.

A registration statement, including a prospectus, relating to the offering of the Notes has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell nor the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities (including the Notes) and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offering of the Notes is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

A copy of the prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering of the Notes may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov or by sending a request to BofA Securities, Inc., 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, tel.: 1-(800) 294-1322, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; to Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, tel.: 1-(800) 831-9146, email: prospectus@citi.com; or to J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, 383 Madison Avenue, New York, New York 10179, Attention: Investment Grade Syndicate Desk, Tel: (212) 834-4533.

