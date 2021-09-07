DXC Technology Prices Senior Notes Offering

DXC Technology Company (NYSE: DXC) (“DXC”) today announced the pricing of an offering of (i) $700.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 1.800% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), priced at 99.900% of the aggregate principal amount of such notes, and (ii) $650.0 million aggregate principal amount of its 2.375% Senior Notes due 2028 (together with the 2026 Notes, the “Notes”), priced at 99.910% of the aggregate principal amount of such notes. The offering is being made through an underwriting syndicate led by BofA Securities, Inc., Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, as representatives of the underwriters. Lloyds Securities Inc., Mizuho Securities USA LLC, and MUFG Securities Americas Inc. also served as joint bookrunners for the Notes. The issuance of the Notes is expected to close on or about September 9, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

DXC intends to apply the net proceeds from this offering, after the payment of the underwriting discount and other expenses, to the repayment, in whole or in part, of its 4.125% Senior Notes due 2025, its 4.750% Senior Notes due 2027 and its 7.45% Senior Notes due 2029, with any remainder applied to its other existing indebtedness.