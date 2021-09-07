checkAd

Assure Effects Reverse Stock Split and Files Form 8-A in Connection with NASDAQ Listing Application

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
07.09.2021, 23:45  |  57   |   |   

DENVER, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), effected a reverse stock split (“Reverse Split”) of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 5 (old) for 1 (new) ratio at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), and filed a Form 8-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) to register its common stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the purpose of qualifying to uplist on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“NASDAQ”).

Assure’s common stock will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) on a Reverse Split adjusted basis at the open of trading on September 8, 2021, meaning that each five (5) pre-split shares will represent one (1) post-split share and the share price is expected to increase mechanically in proportion to 5:1 Reverse Split ratio. Assure’s TSXV trading symbol, IOM, remains unchanged; however, the shares will trade under new CUSIP number (04625J204). Assure expects trading of Assure’s common stock on the OTCQB to follow the TSXV market and that its OTCQB trading symbol will be designated with a “D” for the Reverse Split (ARHHD) for 20 trading days.

The Reverse Split is an action intended to fulfill the stock price requirements for listing on NASDAQ. Assure filed a Form 8-A with the SEC to register its class of common stock under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act for the purpose of qualifying for listing on the NASDAQ. There can be no assurance that the Company will satisfy other applicable requirements for listing its common stock on NASDAQ or that the Company's application to uplist its common stock will be approved.

“Filing the Form 8-A and completing the reverse stock split to meet the NASDAQ share price requirements are important steps for uplisting to NASDAQ,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Moving to a national exchange will have many benefits for our Company and represents important progress toward creating long-term shareholder value by attracting a broader, more diverse shareholder base.”

As a result of the 5:1 Reverse Split, the total number of shares of Common Stock authorized by the Company will be reduced from 900,000,000 shares of Common Stock, par $0.001, to 180,000,000 shares of Common Stock, par $0.001, and the number of shares of Common Stock held by each stockholder of the Company will consolidate automatically on a five (old) share for one (new) share basis. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Split and all fractional shares will be rounded up to the next whole share, pursuant to NRS 78.205(2)(b).

Seite 1 von 3
Gold jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Assure Effects Reverse Stock Split and Files Form 8-A in Connection with NASDAQ Listing Application DENVER, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services (“IONM”), effected a reverse stock split (“Reverse Split”) of its shares of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.09.21Surge Copper durchschneidet 194 Meter mit 0,76 % Cu Äq innerhalb von 364 Metern mit 0,56 % Cu Äq bei Step-Out-Bohrungen in West Seel
PR Newswire (dt.) | Pressemitteilungen
07.09.21Jaguar Commences Oxide Resource Delineation Drilling At Zona Basal Target, Turmalina Mine, Brazil
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Collective Mining Appoints Mr. Ashwath Mehra as Non-Executive Director
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Marktgeflüster: Krypto-Crash: Bukele und Jerome Powell!
Markus Fugmann | Kommentare
07.09.21Tagesausblick für 08.09.: DAX steckt fest! Chinas Tech-Aktien erholen sich!
onemarkets Blog | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Snowline Gold Intersects Visible Gold in First Two Drill Holes and Delineates 900 X 150 Metre Gold-in-Soil Anomaly at Its Valley Target, Rogue Project, Yukon
Accesswire | Analysen
07.09.21Sabina Gold & Silver Discovers New Mineralization Structure and Reports Final 2021 Spring Drill Results
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Mowilex Indonesia Launches Bold Campaign to Remove Lead Paint from Store Shelves for Free
PR Newswire (engl.) | Pressemitteilungen
07.09.21Puma Exploration Inc. Shareholders Approved All Matters at the Annual and Special Meeting
globenewswire | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Fortitude Gold Declares September Monthly Dividend
Accesswire | Analysen