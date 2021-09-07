Assure Effects Reverse Stock Split and Files Form 8-A in Connection with NASDAQ Listing Application

Assure’s common stock will begin trading on the TSX Venture Exchange ( TSXV ) on a Reverse Split adjusted basis at the open of trading on September 8, 2021, meaning that each five (5) pre-split shares will represent one (1) post-split share and the share price is expected to increase mechanically in proportion to 5:1 Reverse Split ratio. Assure’s TSXV trading symbol, IOM, remains unchanged; however, the shares will trade under new CUSIP number (04625J204). Assure expects trading of Assure’s common stock on the OTCQB to follow the TSXV market and that its OTCQB trading symbol will be designated with a “D” for the Reverse Split (ARHHD) for 20 trading days.

DENVER, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “ Company ” or “ Assure ”) (TSXV: IOM; OTCQB: ARHH), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring services ( “IONM ”), effected a reverse stock split (“ Reverse Split ”) of its shares of common stock at a ratio of 5 (old) for 1 (new) ratio at 5:30 p.m. (Eastern Time), and filed a Form 8-A with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”) to register its common stock under Section 12(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, for the purpose of qualifying to uplist on the NASDAQ Capital Market (“ NASDAQ ”).

The Reverse Split is an action intended to fulfill the stock price requirements for listing on NASDAQ. Assure filed a Form 8-A with the SEC to register its class of common stock under Section 12(b) of the Exchange Act for the purpose of qualifying for listing on the NASDAQ. There can be no assurance that the Company will satisfy other applicable requirements for listing its common stock on NASDAQ or that the Company's application to uplist its common stock will be approved.

“Filing the Form 8-A and completing the reverse stock split to meet the NASDAQ share price requirements are important steps for uplisting to NASDAQ,” said John A. Farlinger, Assure’s executive chairman and CEO. “Moving to a national exchange will have many benefits for our Company and represents important progress toward creating long-term shareholder value by attracting a broader, more diverse shareholder base.”

As a result of the 5:1 Reverse Split, the total number of shares of Common Stock authorized by the Company will be reduced from 900,000,000 shares of Common Stock, par $0.001, to 180,000,000 shares of Common Stock, par $0.001, and the number of shares of Common Stock held by each stockholder of the Company will consolidate automatically on a five (old) share for one (new) share basis. No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Split and all fractional shares will be rounded up to the next whole share, pursuant to NRS 78.205(2)(b).