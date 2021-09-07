checkAd

Working Together With PG&E, Customers Are Finding New, Better Ways to Save Energy and Help Support Grid Reliability This Summer

Energy efficiency experts and environmentalists have long known that the best energy is the energy that you don’t use. That’s the premise behind energy conservation, as well as the guiding principle behind demand-response programs, in which individuals and businesses reduce or shift their energy usage during peak periods to help keep the grid reliable.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) provides a wide range of available demand-response (DR) programs and it continues to grow. Customers are embracing them in a way that benefits them personally and all Californians more broadly.

In all, approximately 245,000 industrial, business and residential customers have enrolled in a variety of demand-response programs. All told, these programs have a potential to provide approximately 365.8 megawatts of load-reduction capacity. roughly enough electricity for the instantaneous demand of about 275,000 homes.

Through Conservation, Companies Connect with Communities

And customers who participate in these DR programs acknowledge and understand their value.

“The Farmers’ Rice Cooperative (FRC) supports the community and environment that makes our industry possible. All FRC locations are enrolled in demand-response programs. FRC feels that demand-response programs are more important than ever to protect California from electrical grid capacity constraints. FRC is more than proud to support the community; it is integral to who we are,” said Joe Schloesser, the FRC’s director of Engineering and Continuous Improvement.

Terranova Ranch, a 6,000-acre farm that grows more than 25 crops in Helm in Fresno County, participates in multiple demand-response programs.

"With operational constraints that don't allow us to completely avoid on-peak TOU, demand response gives us a flexible option to contribute when we can,” said Patrick Pinkard, manager at Terranova Ranch. “Being located in a small community, it's a nice incentive to know our actions can go a long way in helping surrounding homes and businesses keep their lights and AC on, often when they need it the most.”

Tishman Speyer is a global real estate developer operating in 29 markets in nine countries.

“As a high-volume user of electricity, Tishman Speyer wants to do our part in contributing to reducing usage on the grid. Participating in demand-response programs such as the Emergency Load Reduction Program allows us to take an active role for preventing rotating outages in California while ensuring our operational needs are met,” said Scott Lessard, the chief engineer at Tishman Speyer’s property on 400 Castro St. in Mountain View.

