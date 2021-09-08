checkAd

Freddie Mac Announces Tender Offer for up to $650 Million Aggregate Original Principal Amount of STACR Debt Notes

MCLEAN, Va., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced its fixed-price cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and, collectively, the “Offers”) for the purchase of the STACR (Structured Agency Credit Risk) Debt Notes listed below (the “Notes”) beginning Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021.

Freddie Mac has engaged Barclays Capital Inc., the designated lead dealer manager for the Offers, and BofA Securities, Inc. the designated dealer manager for the Offers. Freddie Mac is offering to purchase the Notes listed in the table below, subject to a limit of $650 million in aggregate original principal amount (subject to increase, the “Tender Cap”). The applicable Total Consideration to be paid by Freddie Mac to holders that tender Notes accepted for purchase pursuant to the Offers will be calculated based on the original principal amount of such tendered and accepted Notes, the applicable factor, and the Full Tender Offer Consideration or the Late Tender Offer Consideration, as applicable, identified in the table below, plus any accrued and unpaid interest under the applicable debt agreement upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the “Offer to Purchase,” dated Sept. 7, 2021. Capitalized terms used and not otherwise defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in the Offer to Purchase.

The tender offer period will commence on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, and expire at 11:59 p.m. New York City time on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, unless extended. Holders must validly tender their Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time in order to be eligible to receive Total Consideration calculated based on the Full Tender Offer Consideration (see table below), which includes the Early Tender Payment. The Early Tender Time for the Offer is 5 p.m., New York City time, on Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, unless extended in Freddie Mac’s discretion, with respect to any or all series of Notes. Holders validly tendering their Notes after the Early Tender Time and at or prior to the Expiration Time will only be eligible to receive Total Consideration calculated based on the Late Tender Offer Consideration (see table below) and will not be eligible to receive the Early Tender Payment.

