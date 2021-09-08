Dine Brands Global, Inc. to Present at C.L. King’s Virtual Investors Conference

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP restaurants, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat discussion at C.L. King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern time.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Company’s website, www.dinebrands.com, and may be accessed by visiting the Events and Presentations section on the site’s Investors section. Participants should allow approximately ten minutes prior to the presentation start times to visit the site and download any streaming media software needed to listen to the webcast.