BayCom Corp and Pacific Enterprise Bancorp Announce Definitive Merger Agreement

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 01:32  |  60   |   |   

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) (“BayCom” or the “Company”), the holding company for United Business Bank, and Pacific Enterprise Bancorp (“PEB”), the holding company for Pacific Enterprise Bank, announced jointly today the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger (“Merger Agreement”) under which BayCom has agreed to acquire PEB in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $53.1 million or $17.78 per share, based on the BayCom common stock price closing price of $17.28 per share on September 3, 2021. The transaction will expand BayCom’s presence in Southern California.

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, PEB will be merged with and into BayCom. The agreement also calls for the merger of Pacific Enterprise Bank with and into United Business Bank. Upon consummation of the merger, each PEB shareholder will receive 1.0292 shares of BayCom common stock in exchange for each share of PEB common stock. In total, PEB shareholders will own approximately 22.4% of the outstanding shares of BayCom’s common stock immediately following the consummation of the transaction.

At June 30, 2021, PEB had approximately $646.9 million in assets, $568.7 million in loans, $424.1 million in deposits and $61.0 million in shareholder's equity. Pacific Enterprise Bank generates commercial and consumer loans and receives deposits from customers, who are predominately small and middle-market businesses and individuals located primarily in Orange County through its one branch located in Irvine, California. Upon completion of the transaction, the combined company will have approximately $2.9 billion in total assets, $2.1 billion in total loans and $2.4 billion in total deposits. UBB will have 17 locations in California, two in Washington, five in New Mexico and 11 in Colorado.

The Merger Agreement was approved by the boards of directors of BayCom and PEB. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approval, and approvals by the shareholders of both BayCom and PEB. BayCom anticipates this transaction will be accretive to earnings (before merger costs) and tangible book value in the first year of combined operations. Upon closing of the transaction, Pacific Enterprise Bank’s Chairman of the Board, Dennis Guida, will join the United Business Bank board of directors. The directors and executive officers of PEB and BayCom have entered into agreements pursuant to which they have committed to vote their respective shares, which represent approximately 14.5% and 7.8 % of PEB’s and BayCom’s issued and outstanding common stock, respectively, in favor of the transaction.

