Genocea to Present at Upcoming Scientific and Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GNCA), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation neoantigen immunotherapies, announced that senior leadership plans to present at the following virtual conferences in September.

Scientific conferences:

Event: Next Generation Cancer Vaccine Development Summit – Details
Topic: Neoantigen selection to identify immunogenic tumor specific targets personalized to each patient’s tumor and immune system
Format: Post Conference Workshop
Date: Thursday, September 9th
Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Investor conferences:

Event: H.C. Wainwright 22nd Annual Global Investment Conference (virtual) – Details
Format: Presentation
Date: Monday, September 13th
Time: 7:00 a.m. ET


Event: Baird Global Healthcare Conference 2021 (virtual) – Details
Format: Presentation
Date: Wednesday, September 15th
Time: 11:25 a.m. ET

About Genocea Biosciences, Inc.
Genocea’s mission is to identify the right tumor targets to develop life-changing immunotherapies for people suffering from cancer. Our proprietary ATLAS platform can comprehensively profile each patient’s T cell responses to potential targets, or antigens, on that patient’s tumor. ATLAS zeroes in on both antigens that activate anti-tumor T cell responses and inhibitory antigens, Inhibigens, that drive pro-tumor immune responses. We are conducting a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for GEN-011, our investigational adoptive T cell therapy comprising neoantigen-targeted peripheral cells. We continue to monitor patients in our phase 1/2a clinical trial for GEN-009, our investigational neoantigen vaccine. In addition to our two clinical programs, we are conducting research in several areas where we believe ATLAS could be a key tool in optimizing antigen selection for therapies across a number of diseases. To learn more, please visit https://www.genocea.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes forward-looking statements related to GEN-011, GEN-009 and research updates within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Genocea cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the potential failure of our active product candidates which are in an early stage of clinical development; our ability to obtain regulatory approval for our current and future product candidates; potential delays in enrolling patients in our clinical trials; our reliance on third parties to conduct technical development, non-clinical studies and clinical trials for our product candidates; our reliance on third parties to conduct some or all aspects of our product manufacturing; our ability to obtain or protect intellectual property rights related to our product candidates; the potential impacts of COVID-19 on our business and financial results; changes in law, regulations, or interpretations and enforcement of regulatory guidance; our need for additional financing and the risks listed under “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and any subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and Genocea assumes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
617-430-7576
daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact:
Sarah O’Connell
soconnell@vergescientific.com  

 





