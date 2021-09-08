checkAd

Global Arena Holding Annual Shareholder Meeting Exceeds Quorum and Passes Proposals With Clear Majority Support

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 02:33  |  45   |   |   

GAHC Sees Support Grow for Pending Acquisitions and Partnerships with Majority Of Stockholders Supporting An Increase In Authorized Shares and Reverse Stock Split

New York, NY, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC PINK: GAHC), announced today that Company completed its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) on September 7, 2021, with all of the proposals receiving majority support from the Company’s stockholders. 

Management indicated that 62.76% of the Company’s stockholders participated in this year’s Annual Meeting.  As noted in the Proxy Packet, the proposals being voted on at this year’s Annual Meeting were: 

·      Re-election of members to the Board of Directors.

·      Authorization of an increase in the Company’s authorized capital stock.

·      Authorization of a reverse stock split of the outstanding common shares; and

·      Ratification of the appointment of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Management indicated that there was overwhelming support to reappoint the current Board of Directors John S. Matthews, Facundo Bacardi and Martin Doane, and to appoint Raul Carrega, CPA, as the Company’s independent public accounting firm.  It was, however, the incredible support that stockholders showed giving the Board of Directors the tools to meet the Company’s ongoing needs that include the increase to the authorized capital stock to up to 4 Billion shares, and giving the Board of Directors the authorization to effect a 1 for 12 reverse stock split, which was the clearest vote of confidence. 

Management today also wants to remind stockholders that the stockholders had previously voted for a 1 Billion share increase in 2019.  Stockholders also previously authorized a 1 for 4 reverse stock split in 2018 — which management decided against using as the deals presented at the time were not believed to benefit the Company’s stockholders.  This year [2021] stockholders showed strong support for both the authorized stock increase and a reverse stock split, simultaneously, with over 70% of voting stockholders in support of each proposal.  Management strongly believes that the support for these actions suggest that the market understands the Company’s business objectives and the potential growth stemming from acquisitions and partnerships.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Global Arena Holding Annual Shareholder Meeting Exceeds Quorum and Passes Proposals With Clear Majority Support GAHC Sees Support Grow for Pending Acquisitions and Partnerships with Majority Of Stockholders Supporting An Increase In Authorized Shares and Reverse Stock Split New York, NY, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - via NewMediaWire - Global Arena …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
AgEagle Launches New Industry Standard for High Performance, High Resolution Multispectral Sensors ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...