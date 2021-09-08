Global Arena Holding Annual Shareholder Meeting Exceeds Quorum and Passes Proposals With Clear Majority Support

New York, NY, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Global Arena Holding, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC PINK: GAHC), announced today that Company completed its Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (the “Annual Meeting”) on September 7, 2021, with all of the proposals receiving majority support from the Company’s stockholders.

GAHC Sees Support Grow for Pending Acquisitions and Partnerships with Majority Of Stockholders Supporting An Increase In Authorized Shares and Reverse Stock Split

Management indicated that 62.76% of the Company’s stockholders participated in this year’s Annual Meeting. As noted in the Proxy Packet, the proposals being voted on at this year’s Annual Meeting were:

· Re-election of members to the Board of Directors.

· Authorization of an increase in the Company’s authorized capital stock.

· Authorization of a reverse stock split of the outstanding common shares; and

· Ratification of the appointment of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

Management indicated that there was overwhelming support to reappoint the current Board of Directors John S. Matthews, Facundo Bacardi and Martin Doane, and to appoint Raul Carrega, CPA, as the Company’s independent public accounting firm. It was, however, the incredible support that stockholders showed giving the Board of Directors the tools to meet the Company’s ongoing needs that include the increase to the authorized capital stock to up to 4 Billion shares, and giving the Board of Directors the authorization to effect a 1 for 12 reverse stock split, which was the clearest vote of confidence.

Management today also wants to remind stockholders that the stockholders had previously voted for a 1 Billion share increase in 2019. Stockholders also previously authorized a 1 for 4 reverse stock split in 2018 — which management decided against using as the deals presented at the time were not believed to benefit the Company’s stockholders. This year [2021] stockholders showed strong support for both the authorized stock increase and a reverse stock split, simultaneously, with over 70% of voting stockholders in support of each proposal. Management strongly believes that the support for these actions suggest that the market understands the Company’s business objectives and the potential growth stemming from acquisitions and partnerships.