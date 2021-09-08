checkAd

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) on Behalf of Investors

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 03:37  |   |   |   

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of loanDepot, Inc. (“loanDepot” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In February 2021, loanDepot completed its initial public offering (“IPO”), selling 3.85 million shares of Class A common stock at $14.00 per share.

By August 17, 2021, loanDepot’s stock price fell 42% below the IPO price after the Company disclosed disappointing second quarter 2021 financial results and provided significantly lower guidance for its business.

If you purchased loanDepot securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

loanDepot Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of loanDepot, Inc. (LDI) on Behalf of Investors Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of loanDepot, Inc. (“loanDepot” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LDI) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws. In February 2021, loanDepot …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
VF Corporation Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down From Its Board of Directors
Moderna and the Institute for Life Changing Medicines Announce a New Collaboration to Develop an ...
Spencer Lee to Step Down as Hims & Hers Health Chief Financial Officer
AMC Theatres Sets a New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record, Thursday Through Sunday, on ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Veolia Announces the Launch of an Employee Shareholding Operation Open to Over 147,000 Group ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
02:41 UhrLDI ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the loanDepot, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against loanDepot, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages loanDepot, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline – LDI
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten