checkAd

Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase and Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 04:15  |  61   |   |   

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today announced that it has entered into multiple accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreements to repurchase up to $2.5 billion of the company’s common stock. The ASR agreements will be completed under the company’s current share repurchase authorization, which has approximately $10 billion in authorization remaining. ADI is funding the repurchases under the ASR agreements from available cash.

Under the terms of the ASR agreements, ADI will receive initial deliveries of approximately 12.2 million shares on September 9, 2021, representing approximately 80% percent of the expected share repurchases under the ASR agreements, based on the company’s closing price of $163.27 on September 7, 2021. The final number of shares repurchased will be based on ADI’s volume-weighted average share price during the term of the transaction, less a discount. ADI expects that the repurchases will be completed by the second quarter of fiscal 2022.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Analog Devices!
Short
Basispreis 174,46€
Hebel 13,92
Ask 0,99
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 151,75€
Hebel 13,77
Ask 1,02
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Updated Outlook for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2021

For the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, we are now forecasting revenue of $2.30 billion, +/- $70 million. ADI expects Maxim to contribute approximately $520 million of revenue to this updated outlook.

At the midpoint of this revenue outlook, we expect reported operating margin of approximately 32.5%, +/- 130 bps, and adjusted operating margin of approximately 43.1%, +/- 90 bps. We are planning for reported EPS to be $1.25, +/-$0.09, and adjusted EPS to be $1.69, +/-$0.09. This outlook assumes a diluted share count of approximately 487 million.

In the first full quarter after the combination, ADI expects its weighted average diluted share count to be approximately 530 million.

Adjusted EPS includes $0.44 of adjustments related to the net impact of acquisition related expenses, acquisition related transaction costs and restructuring related expense, net. This excludes acquisition related expenses associated with the Maxim acquisition, the impacts of which will be significant, as we cannot reasonably estimate the fair value adjustments of assets and liabilities acquired at this time.

Our fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 outlook is based on current expectations and actual results may differ materially, as a result of, among other things, the important factors discussed at the end of this release. These statements supersede all prior statements regarding our business outlook set forth in prior ADI news releases, and ADI disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Seite 1 von 3
Analog Devices Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Accelerated Share Repurchase and Updates Fourth Quarter Outlook Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) today announced that it has entered into multiple accelerated share repurchase (ASR) agreements to repurchase up to $2.5 billion of the company’s common stock. The ASR agreements will be completed under the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
VF Corporation Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down From Its Board of Directors
ImmunityBio Builds Commercial Team with the Appointment of Seasoned Marketing and Reimbursement ...(1) 
Moderna and the Institute for Life Changing Medicines Announce a New Collaboration to Develop an ...
Spencer Lee to Step Down as Hims & Hers Health Chief Financial Officer
AMC Theatres Sets a New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record, Thursday Through Sunday, on ...
OSE Immunotherapeutics Receives U.S. Patent Notice of Allowance for Tedopi
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
27.08.21Analog Devices schließt Übernahme von Maxim Integrated ab
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
26.08.21Analog Devices Completes Acquisition of Maxim Integrated
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
25.08.21Analog Devices Increases Share Repurchase Authorization by $8.5 Billion to Approximately $10 Billion
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21Analog Devices und Maxim Integrated geben die kartellrechtliche Freigabe für Zusammenschluss durch China bekannt
Business Wire (dt.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Erholung verhilft Nasdaq und S&P zu Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Nasdaq 100 und S&P mit Rekorden
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Aktien New York: Erholung geht weiter - Nasdaq 100 mit Rekord
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
23.08.21Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
18.08.21ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Stillstand vor Protokoll der US-Notenbank
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
18.08.21Analog Devices Reports Record Revenue and Earnings for the Third Quarter Fiscal 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten