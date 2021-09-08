checkAd

HUMBL Announces Launch of HUMBL NFT Gallery and Client Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 04:33  |  77   |   |   

San Diego, California, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) is excited to announce the launch of its HUMBL NFT Gallery for the creation, listing, sale, and purchase of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain.

The HUMBL NFT Gallery will pilot launch over 15 original collections, including Smallz + Raskind, Fulton Hobbs, Des Tayor, and others across a variety of collectible digital media, with artist representation from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, U.K., and Israel.

Global customers will be able to view, purchase and sell NFTs at www.HUMBLPay.com, alongside NFT publishing and storage tools such as video tutorials and wallet plugins. HUMBL will also be offering white glove creative services to select clients across a variety of industries. The company will be partnering with clients such as pro athletes, photographers and designers to develop original content in new and innovative ways.

“We view the NFT space as having significant growth potential in terms of professional sports, music, gaming, movies, ticketing, and more,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We’re excited to see HUMBL’s newly acquired Monster Creative studios help define this new multimedia space, given their proven historical track record of media packaging for clients like Netflix, Amazon Studios, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, Focus Features and more.”

HUMBL is also conducting a Fall ‘21 NFT Giveaway that includes tickets to the Los Angeles Chargers, Porsche Driving Experience, Tennessee Titans, Pilgrimage Festival, Austin Film Festival, and the Austin Formula 1 US Grand Prix.

Additional featured NFT auctions are currently scheduled for Tuesday 9/14/21, 9/21/21, and 9/28/21, subject to change at any time. Details will be released at a later date, as well as new monthly HUMBL x NFT Giveaways, with no purchase necessary.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a blockchain firm focused on mobile payments, ticketing and NFTs.

CONTACT:

PR@HUMBLPay.com

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

HUMBL Announces Launch of HUMBL NFT Gallery and Client Services San Diego, California, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) is excited to announce the launch of its HUMBL NFT Gallery for the creation, listing, sale, and purchase of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...