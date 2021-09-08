HUMBL Announces Launch of HUMBL NFT Gallery and Client Services

The HUMBL NFT Gallery will pilot launch over 15 original collections, including Smallz + Raskind, Fulton Hobbs, Des Tayor, and others across a variety of collectible digital media, with artist representation from the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, U.K., and Israel.

San Diego, California, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTC Markets: HMBL) is excited to announce the launch of its HUMBL NFT Gallery for the creation, listing, sale, and purchase of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain.

Global customers will be able to view, purchase and sell NFTs at www.HUMBLPay.com , alongside NFT publishing and storage tools such as video tutorials and wallet plugins. HUMBL will also be offering white glove creative services to select clients across a variety of industries. The company will be partnering with clients such as pro athletes, photographers and designers to develop original content in new and innovative ways.

“We view the NFT space as having significant growth potential in terms of professional sports, music, gaming, movies, ticketing, and more,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. “We’re excited to see HUMBL’s newly acquired Monster Creative studios help define this new multimedia space, given their proven historical track record of media packaging for clients like Netflix, Amazon Studios, Paramount Pictures, Universal Pictures, Focus Features and more.”

HUMBL is also conducting a Fall ‘21 NFT Giveaway that includes tickets to the Los Angeles Chargers, Porsche Driving Experience, Tennessee Titans, Pilgrimage Festival, Austin Film Festival, and the Austin Formula 1 US Grand Prix.

Additional featured NFT auctions are currently scheduled for Tuesday 9/14/21, 9/21/21, and 9/28/21, subject to change at any time. Details will be released at a later date, as well as new monthly HUMBL x NFT Giveaways, with no purchase necessary.

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a blockchain firm focused on mobile payments, ticketing and NFTs.

CONTACT:

PR@HUMBLPay. com

Forward Looking Statements

This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.