checkAd

Bitfarms announces agreement with the City of Sherbrooke on plan to fully develop 96 MW of green Bitcoin mining infrastructure

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 04:39  |  52   |   |   

TORONTO and BROSSARD, Québec, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company currently powering over 1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, announces today it has reached an agreement with the City of Sherbrooke, Québec, on a comprehensive agreement to develop 96 MW of hydropower on an expedited basis. The agreement with the City advances the Company’s growth goals of 3 Exahash by first quarter 2022 and 8 Exahash by year-end 2022 while addressing residential concerns about sound emissions.

Under the agreement, Bitfarms’ current operations in the City of Sherbrooke on Rue de la Pointe will be replaced by new, high efficiency facilities with next-generation mining equipment optimized for higher output levels and lower power consumption. To address the sound level concerns, the new facilities will be situated in more remote locations and include, if required, sound monitoring equipment that allows Bitfarms to adjust operations to reduce sound levels on a real-time basis.

“This agreement is a ‘win-win-win’ for the City, its residents, and for Bitfarms,” emphasized Emiliano Grodzki, Chief Executive Officer of Bitfarms. “We regret the inconvenience to those citizens of Sherbrooke who have been affected by the noise from our Rue de la Pointe facility.  We have invested considerable resources to be attentive to their expectations and are committed to meeting with them to address their concerns. Bitfarms is dedicated to social responsibility globally and within the communities in which we operate. The City of Sherbrooke is important to us, and this agreement demonstrates our desire to work with and support our local communities as we achieve our growth goals,” added Mr. Grodzki. 

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021, Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V. On June 21, 2021, Bitfarms started trading on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

Seite 1 von 4



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bitfarms announces agreement with the City of Sherbrooke on plan to fully develop 96 MW of green Bitcoin mining infrastructure TORONTO and BROSSARD, Québec, Sept. 07, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bitfarms Ltd. (Nasdaq: BITF // TSXV: BITF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company currently powering over 1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...