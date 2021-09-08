Press Release Dated 8 September 2021 Relating to the Simplified Tender Offer for the Shares of the Company NHOA S.A. (Formerly Known as ENGIE EPS) Initiated by Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V., a Subsidiary of TCC

It is recalled that, pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 621-8 of the French Code monétaire et financier and of Article 231-23 of the AMF General Regulation, the AMF has, in accordance with its clearance decision dated 7 September 2021, delivered visa No. 21-385 on the response document prepared by NHOA S.A. (“ NHOA ”) relating to the simplified tender offer initiated by Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V. on the shares of NHOA (the “ Offer ”).

This press release relating to the availability of the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of NHOA S.A. (Paris:NHOA) was prepared and issued by NHOA S.A., in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-27, 1° and 3° and 231-28, I of the general regulation of the AMF (the “ AMF ” and the “ AMF General Regulation ”) (the “ Press Release ”).

In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF general regulation, the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of NHOA, which supplements the response document, was filed with the AMF on 7 September 2021 and made available to the public on 8 September 2021.

This document is available on the websites of NHOA (www.nhoa.energy) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and may be obtained free of charge at the registered office of NHOA (28 rue de Londres – 75009 Paris).

Disclaimer

The Offer is made exclusively in France.

This Press Release was prepared for information purposes only. This Press Release does not constitute an offer or part of an offer to sell, purchase or subscribe for any securities and it shall not be considered as constituting any solicitation of such an offer.

This Press Release may not be distributed in countries other than France, subject to the publication of this press release on NHOA’s and TCC’s website pursuant to applicable regulations.

The dissemination of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not made for persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release shall inquire about potential applicable local restrictions and comply with them.

NHOA will not be liable in the event of any breach of the applicable legal restrictions by any person.

This document is an unofficial English-language translation of the legal press release (communiqué normé) relating to the availability of the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of NHOA S.A. and is provided for information purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancies between this unofficial English-language translation and the official French document, the official French document shall prevail.

