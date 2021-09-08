checkAd

Press Release Dated 8 September 2021 Relating to the Simplified Tender Offer for the Shares of the Company NHOA S.A. (Formerly Known as ENGIE EPS) Initiated by Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V., a Subsidiary of TCC

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 06:00  |  35   |   |   

Regulatory News:

This press release relating to the availability of the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of NHOA S.A. (Paris:NHOA) was prepared and issued by NHOA S.A., in accordance with the provisions of Articles 231-27, 1° and 3° and 231-28, I of the general regulation of the AMF (the “AMF” and the “AMF General Regulation”) (the “Press Release”).

It is recalled that, pursuant to the provisions of Article L. 621-8 of the French Code monétaire et financier and of Article 231-23 of the AMF General Regulation, the AMF has, in accordance with its clearance decision dated 7 September 2021, delivered visa No. 21-385 on the response document prepared by NHOA S.A. (“NHOA”) relating to the simplified tender offer initiated by Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V. on the shares of NHOA (the “Offer”).

In accordance with the provisions of Article 231-28 of the AMF general regulation, the information relating to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of NHOA, which supplements the response document, was filed with the AMF on 7 September 2021 and made available to the public on 8 September 2021.

This document is available on the websites of NHOA (www.nhoa.energy) and the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and may be obtained free of charge at the registered office of NHOA (28 rue de Londres – 75009 Paris).

Disclaimer

The Offer is made exclusively in France.

This Press Release was prepared for information purposes only. This Press Release does not constitute an offer or part of an offer to sell, purchase or subscribe for any securities and it shall not be considered as constituting any solicitation of such an offer.

This Press Release may not be distributed in countries other than France, subject to the publication of this press release on NHOA’s and TCC’s website pursuant to applicable regulations.

The dissemination of this press release, the Offer and its acceptance may be subject to specific regulations or restrictions in certain countries. The Offer is not made for persons subject to such restrictions, neither directly nor indirectly, and may not be accepted in any way from a country where the Offer would be subject to such restrictions. Consequently, persons in possession of this press release shall inquire about potential applicable local restrictions and comply with them.

NHOA will not be liable in the event of any breach of the applicable legal restrictions by any person.

This document is an unofficial English-language translation of the legal press release (communiqué normé) relating to the availability of the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of NHOA S.A. and is provided for information purposes only.

In the event of any discrepancies between this unofficial English-language translation and the official French document, the official French document shall prevail.

NHOA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Press Release Dated 8 September 2021 Relating to the Simplified Tender Offer for the Shares of the Company NHOA S.A. (Formerly Known as ENGIE EPS) Initiated by Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V., a Subsidiary of TCC Regulatory News: This press release relating to the availability of the information relating in particular to the legal, financial and accounting characteristics of NHOA S.A. (Paris:NHOA) was prepared and issued by NHOA S.A., in accordance with the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Group of CytoDyn Stockolders Responds to Misleading Company News Release
Mastercard Expands Open Banking Reach with Acquisition of Aiia
Alpha Cognition Announces the Acceptance of its US FDA Investigational New Drug Application (IND) ...
BayCom Corp and Pacific Enterprise Bancorp Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
VF Corporation Announces Veronica Wu Has Stepped Down From Its Board of Directors
ImmunityBio Builds Commercial Team with the Appointment of Seasoned Marketing and Reimbursement ...(1) 
Moderna and the Institute for Life Changing Medicines Announce a New Collaboration to Develop an ...
Spencer Lee to Step Down as Hims & Hers Health Chief Financial Officer
AMC Theatres Sets a New Labor Day Weekend Admissions-Revenue Record, Thursday Through Sunday, on ...
Titel
C3 AI Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results
TD SYNNEX Announces Board of Directors
Facedrive Provides a Corporate Update
Argo Blockchain Provides August Operational Update
OSE Immunotherapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BrainChip Celebrates Milestone Podcast With Leadership Roundtable
Clinical Trial of FB-401 For the Treatment of Atopic Dermatitis Fails to Meet Statistical ...
State Street to Acquire Brown Brothers Harriman Investor Services
Organic Garage Announces Conversion of Debenture Interest Into Equity
AWS Announces General Availability of Amazon FSx for NetApp ONTAP
Titel
Philip Morris International Launches New IQOS ILUMA in Japan to Accelerate the Achievement of a ...
Sesen Bio Receives Complete Response Letter from FDA for Vicineum (oportuzumab monatox-qqrs)
CBRE Group, Inc. to Present at the UBS Financial Services Virtual Conference
Lattice Semiconductor to Present at KeyBanc Capital Markets' 2021 Technology Leadership Conference
CBRE Acquisition Holdings, Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement on SEC Form S-4 in ...
 Phillips 66 Announces Strategic Investment in NOVONIX
SAVA ALERT: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit Against Cassava Sciences, Inc. and ...
Analog Devices and Maxim Integrated Announce China Antitrust Clearance for Combination
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against ...
BevCanna Completes Commercial Production Run of Keef Cannabis-Infused Beverages in Canada
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:00 UhrPress Release Dated September 8, 2021 Relating to the Simplified Tender Offer for the Shares of the Company NHOA S.A. (Formerly Known as ENGIE EPS) Initiated by Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V., a Subsidiary of TCC Presented by Société Générale
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Press Release Dated September 7, 2021 Relating to the Simplified Tender Offer for the Shares of the Company NHOA S.A. (Formerly Known as ENGIE EPS) Initiated by Taiwan Cement Europe Holdings B.V., a Subsidiary of TCC Presented by Société Générale
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Press Release Dated 7 September 2021 Relating to the Simplified Tender Offer for the Shares of the Company NHOA S.A. (formerly Known as ENGIE EPS)
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten