Lenovo Launches Global Everything-as-a-Service Strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.09.2021, 06:00  |  51   |   |   

Today, at its annual Tech World event, Lenovo announced an evolution in its consumption-based business model, introducing Lenovo TruScale, a new portfolio-spanning everything-as-a-service offering. This announcement is part of Lenovo’s continuing transformation for the next reality – a new era where consumers and business leaders need new solutions and technologies to face unprecedented change in business, education, living and beyond.

Expanding its TruScale brand beyond infrastructure services, Lenovo is bringing all of its as-a-service offerings under one umbrella to provide a truly global solution that makes everything from the pocket to the cloud available via a single contract framework. Lenovo TruScale embodies the company’s vision and transformation for the next reality – meeting the growing global demand for smarter technology amid a new era of hybrid working and learning.

“Digital transformation is accelerating faster than ever, and companies are struggling to keep pace with the speed of innovation. We hear from CIOs every day that their organizations’ technology needs are evolving every 12-18 months,” said Ken Wong, president of Solutions & Services Group. “With Lenovo TruScale, customers can expect one solution, one provider, one contract framework, and a single point of accountability for everything-as-a-service.”

Lenovo TruScale offers businesses of all sizes an everything-as-a-service platform with the flexibility they need to stay competitive with a scalable, cloud-like consumption model and predictable payment options for hardware and service inclusions. This transition to a fully integrated as-a-service strategy brings to life the company’s “One Lenovo” vision – addressing common business challenges and providing IT leaders with the performance and flexibility to pay-as-you-grow. With Lenovo TruScale, IT leaders’ infrastructure solutions are fully managed, giving customers the advantages of an on-premise cloud environment along with the peace of mind around data management in a hybrid environment.

Research shows the as-a-service market is growing at four times the overall IT services total addressable market. In three years, as-a-service models will represent 12% of enterprise x86 server spend and over 50% of new enterprise storage spend, growing at 40% CAGR and around 17% of commercial PC spend, up from 1% two years ago and growing at 50% CAGR.1

