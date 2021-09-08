checkAd

EQS-Adhoc Extraordinary General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.09.2021, 06:25  |  40   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HIAG Immobilien Holding AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Capital Increase
Extraordinary General Meeting of HIAG Immobilien Holding AG

08-Sep-2021 / 06:25 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

 

NOT FOR PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, THE UNITED KINGDOM, OR THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA OR IN ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD NOT BE IN COMPLIANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS AND REGULATIONS.

 

Media information

 

Media information (PDF)

 

Basel, 8 September 2021

HIAG announces the agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting on 29 September 2021
HIAG Immobilien Holding AG plans to hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on 29 September 2021 to create approved share capital and to elect an additional member of the Board of Directors.

Creation of approved share capital
Taking into account the still tense situation in connection with the COVID 19 pandemic, the EGM will be held in accordance with Federal Council Regulation 3 on measures to combat the coronavirus. The Board of Directors regrets that the EGM will therefore take place without the personal participation of shareholders. Shareholders are requested to vote in advance by granting a power of attorney and their voting instructions to the independent proxy. The relevant deadline is 27 September 2021 and the share register will be closed from 23 September 2021 until 29 September 2021.

The Board of Directors proposes to the EGM on 29 September 2021 to create approved share capital with a maximum nominal value of CHF 1,700,000 for a period of two years until 29 September 2023 in addition to the existing approved share capital according to Art. 3a of the Articles of Association and to amend the Articles of Association by adding Art. 3c Approved share capital:

Wertpapier


