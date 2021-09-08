EQT Partners Sold Shares at SEK 370 per Share; 7.6% Discount
- (PLX AI) – EQT partners sold 6% of the total number of shares in EQT at SEK 370 per share.
- That is a 7.6% discount from the closing price yesterday
- Partners are committed to reinvest 50 percent of the net proceeds from any share sale pursuant to the September 2021 lock-up release into EQT funds over the next fund cycle
- Partners now own 51% of EQT shares, down from 58% previously
