EQT Partners Sold Shares at SEK 370 per Share; 7.6% Discount Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 06:38 | 12 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 06:38 | (PLX AI) – EQT partners sold 6% of the total number of shares in EQT at SEK 370 per share. That is a 7.6% discount from the closing price yesterdayPartners are committed to reinvest 50 percent of the net proceeds from any share sale pursuant to the … (PLX AI) – EQT partners sold 6% of the total number of shares in EQT at SEK 370 per share. That is a 7.6% discount from the closing price yesterdayPartners are committed to reinvest 50 percent of the net proceeds from any share sale pursuant to the … (PLX AI) – EQT partners sold 6% of the total number of shares in EQT at SEK 370 per share.

That is a 7.6% discount from the closing price yesterday

Partners are committed to reinvest 50 percent of the net proceeds from any share sale pursuant to the September 2021 lock-up release into EQT funds over the next fund cycle

Partners now own 51% of EQT shares, down from 58% previously EQT Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier

EQT Aktie





0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer