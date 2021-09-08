checkAd

EQT Partners Sold Shares at SEK 370 per Share; 7.6% Discount

Autor: PLX AI
08.09.2021, 06:38  |  12   |   |   

(PLX AI) – EQT partners sold 6% of the total number of shares in EQT at SEK 370 per share. That is a 7.6% discount from the closing price yesterdayPartners are committed to reinvest 50 percent of the net proceeds from any share sale pursuant to the …

  • (PLX AI) – EQT partners sold 6% of the total number of shares in EQT at SEK 370 per share.
  • That is a 7.6% discount from the closing price yesterday
  • Partners are committed to reinvest 50 percent of the net proceeds from any share sale pursuant to the September 2021 lock-up release into EQT funds over the next fund cycle
  • Partners now own 51% of EQT shares, down from 58% previously
Wertpapier


Disclaimer

