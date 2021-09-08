checkAd

SoftwareONE announces changes in shareholder structure

SoftwareONE announces changes in shareholder structure

08-Sep-2021 / 07:00 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Media Release - ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

SoftwareONE announces changes in shareholder structure

Stans, Switzerland I 8 September 2021 - SoftwareONE Holding AG today announced that a total of 8,621,223 shares have been sold by KKR and the heirs of Patrick Winter and placed in the market. Jean-Pierre Saad to stay as member of the Board of Directors.

SoftwareONE has been informed that KKR sold 8,213,023 shares and the heirs of Patrick Winter sold 408,200 shares and that these shares had been placed in the market as announced on 7 September 2021. Following the settlement of the transaction, which is expected to occur on 10 September 2021, KKR will no longer hold any shares in SoftwareONE and the heirs of Patrick Winter will hold 2.49%, respectively.

Daniel von Stockar, Chairman of SoftwareONE, stated: "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I would like to thank KKR for their longstanding strategic partnership and the valuable contributions over the years to the successful development of SoftwareONE. We are very pleased that Jean-Pierre Saad will continue to work with us as member of the BoD."

As representatives of KKR, Jean-Pierre Saad, Partner and Head of TMT in Europe and Philipp Schaelli, Principal TMT Europe said: "We have been delighted to work alongside exceptional founders and management at SoftwareONE and to support the business in becoming a true European technology services leader, with an exceptional track record recognized by the public markets."

