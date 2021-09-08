EQS-News Baloise successfully issues inaugural Swiss Franc senior green bond
Basel, September 8, 2021. Baloise Group has successfully placed a CHF senior green bond for a size of CHF 200 million in alignment with its newly established Green Bond Framework. The bond matures in 8.75 years and was issued with a coupon of 0.125%.
Yesterday, the Baloise Group successfully issued a 8.75-year senior green bond for a total size of CHF 200 million. The bond was issued by Bâloise Holding AG, which is rated A- rating from Standard & Poor's with a stable outlook. Like all outstanding senior bonds of Bâloise Holding AG, the bond itself is not rated.
The proceeds from the green bond sale will be used to finance Green Buildings in line with the newly established Green Bond Framework by Baloise. Sustainalytics has provided a Second Party Opinion on the Green Bond Framework. The Green Bond Framework and the related Second Party Opinion can be downloaded at www.baloise.com/bonds.
"At Baloise we take our commitments to climate protection serious. We use various levers to meet this obligation. We avoid, reduce or offset our own CO2 emissions. In addition, we promote climate-friendly innovations through the Swiss Climate Foundation. The area of sustainable real estate management plays an important role for Baloise as one of the largest real estate owners in Switzerland." says Baloise Group CFO Carsten Stolz.
The bond will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will settle on September 27, 2021. UBS and ZKB acted as Joint Lead Managers, Deutsche Bank as Co-Manager.
The Baloise Group is more than just a traditional insurance company. The changing security, safety and service needs of society in the digital age lie at the heart of its business activities. The approximately 7,700 employees of Baloise therefore focus on the wishes of their customers. The best possible customer service, combined with innovative products and services, makes Baloise the first choice for people who want to feel simply safe. Located at the heart of Europe, with its head office in Basel, the Baloise Group is a provider of prevention, pension, assistance and insurance solutions. Its core markets are Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and Luxembourg. In Switzerland, with Baloise Bank SoBa, the Group also operates as a specialised financial services provider, offering a combination of insurance and banking services. The Group offers innovative pension products to private customers throughout Europe from its competence centre in Luxembourg. The shares of Bâloise Holding Ltd are listed in the main segment of SIX Swiss Exchange.
|
