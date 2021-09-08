checkAd

Baloise successfully issues inaugural Swiss Franc senior green bond

date 2021-09-08

Basel, September 8, 2021. Baloise Group has successfully placed a CHF senior green bond for a size of CHF 200 million in alignment with its newly established Green Bond Framework. The bond matures in 8.75 years and was issued with a coupon of 0.125%.

Yesterday, the Baloise Group successfully issued a 8.75-year senior green bond for a total size of CHF 200 million. The bond was issued by Bâloise Holding AG, which is rated A- rating from Standard & Poor's with a stable outlook. Like all outstanding senior bonds of Bâloise Holding AG, the bond itself is not rated.

The proceeds from the green bond sale will be used to finance Green Buildings in line with the newly established Green Bond Framework by Baloise. Sustainalytics has provided a Second Party Opinion on the Green Bond Framework. The Green Bond Framework and the related Second Party Opinion can be downloaded at www.baloise.com/bonds.

"At Baloise we take our commitments to climate protection serious. We use various levers to meet this obligation. We avoid, reduce or offset our own CO2 emissions. In addition, we promote climate-friendly innovations through the Swiss Climate Foundation. The area of sustainable real estate management plays an important role for Baloise as one of the largest real estate owners in Switzerland." says Baloise Group CFO Carsten Stolz.

The bond will be listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and will settle on September 27, 2021. UBS and ZKB acted as Joint Lead Managers, Deutsche Bank as Co-Manager.

