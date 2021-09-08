checkAd

DGAP-News ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: The ProCredit group joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.09.2021, 07:00  |  31   |   |   

DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Sustainability/Agreement
ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: The ProCredit group joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials

08.09.2021 / 07:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The ProCredit group joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials

- Standardised approach to measuring and disclosing greenhouse gas emissions associated with own loan and investment portfolio to be rolled out across the group

- The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) is a global industry initiative to standardise the measurement and disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions for the financial sector. With more than 140 banks and investors from five continents, the initiative continues to grow in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific


Frankfurt am Main, 8. September 2021 - Since its foundation, the ProCredit group has strived to promote environmentally sensitive economic development in the emerging markets in which it operates. The ProCredit banks are pioneers with regard to integrating climate change considerations into their dealings with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as into their own internal activities.

The ProCredit group, which is mainly active in South Eastern and Eastern Europe, has been reporting transparently for a number of years on various non-financial indicators and sustainability-oriented activities of its business operations in accordance with GRI Standards ("core" option) (2020 ProCredit Impact Report).

The ProCredit banks focus their banking relationships on SMEs that meet stringent ESG standards and that have the greatest potential to create environmentally sustainable wealth and employment in local economies. The banks' lending activities support, in particular, investments in innovative and green technologies. The green loan portfolio already represents approximately 20% of the group's total portfolio.

As part of the strategy to address climate change, the ProCredit group developed its own approach to assess the avoidance of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and the energy savings specifically achieved through green investments made by SMEs in emerging markets. Now, implementing the internationally recognised PCAF methodology for the accounting of GHG emissions will further enhance transparency in its communications regarding the sustainability aspects of its total loan portfolio and own investments.

Seite 1 von 3
ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: The ProCredit group joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Sustainability/Agreement ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: The ProCredit group joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials 08.09.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Pond Technologies: 'The world needs an algae-based bioeconomy'.
DGAP-News: SFC Energy unterzeichnet Absichtserklärung mit indischen Unternehmen BEL und FCTec - Partner ...
DGAP-News: Heidelberg Pharma Provides Update on Phase I/IIa Clinical Trial with ATAC Candidate HDP-101 in the ...
DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies publishes prospectus, stock exchange listing ...
DGAP-Adhoc: zooplus AG bestätigt Gespräche mit dem Finanzinvestor KKR über ein mögliches freiwilliges ...
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TO ENGINEER A NEW HPV VACCINE INITIATED
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: Experience amateur sports live with SPORTTOTAL and TELEKOM
DGAP-News: SBF signs letter of intent to acquire electronics company
DGAP-News: sino AG | High End Brokerage: 66.624 Orders im August
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:00 UhrDGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Die ProCredit Gruppe schließt sich der Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials an
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
27.08.21Stop & Go: BÖRSENKOMPASS-PORTFOLIO | +55% Buchgewinn, heute fünf To-dos.
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
23.08.21Analyse: Diesen Nebenwert sollten Sie kennen
Bernecker Börsenkompass | Analysen
12.08.21DGAP-News: ProCredit Gruppe: Deutliche Ergebnisverbesserung im ersten Halbjahr 2021 bei weiterhin starkem Wachstum (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
12.08.21DGAP-News: ProCredit group: significant improvement in result for first half of 2021 with continued strong growth
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
12.08.21DGAP-News: ProCredit Gruppe: Deutliche Ergebnisverbesserung im ersten Halbjahr 2021 bei weiterhin starkem Wachstum
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten