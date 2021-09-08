DGAP-News: ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Sustainability/Agreement ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA: The ProCredit group joins the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials 08.09.2021 / 07:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Standardised approach to measuring and disclosing greenhouse gas emissions associated with own loan and investment portfolio to be rolled out across the group

- The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) is a global industry initiative to standardise the measurement and disclosure of greenhouse gas emissions for the financial sector. With more than 140 banks and investors from five continents, the initiative continues to grow in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa and Asia Pacific



Frankfurt am Main, 8. September 2021 - Since its foundation, the ProCredit group has strived to promote environmentally sensitive economic development in the emerging markets in which it operates. The ProCredit banks are pioneers with regard to integrating climate change considerations into their dealings with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) as well as into their own internal activities.

The ProCredit group, which is mainly active in South Eastern and Eastern Europe, has been reporting transparently for a number of years on various non-financial indicators and sustainability-oriented activities of its business operations in accordance with GRI Standards ("core" option) (2020 ProCredit Impact Report).

The ProCredit banks focus their banking relationships on SMEs that meet stringent ESG standards and that have the greatest potential to create environmentally sustainable wealth and employment in local economies. The banks' lending activities support, in particular, investments in innovative and green technologies. The green loan portfolio already represents approximately 20% of the group's total portfolio.

As part of the strategy to address climate change, the ProCredit group developed its own approach to assess the avoidance of greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and the energy savings specifically achieved through green investments made by SMEs in emerging markets. Now, implementing the internationally recognised PCAF methodology for the accounting of GHG emissions will further enhance transparency in its communications regarding the sustainability aspects of its total loan portfolio and own investments.