Pixium Vision expands collaboration with Stanford University on next generation Prima System implants

  • New implants to leverage existing PRIMA design and significantly improve implant resolution
  • Collaboration expands existing agreement between Pixium Vision and Stanford University

Paris, France, September 8, 2021 – 07.00 CET– Pixium Vision SA (Euronext Growth Paris - FR0011950641), a bioelectronics company that develops innovative bionic vision systems to enable patients who have lost their sight to live more independent lives, announces today expansion of collaboration with the academic partner Stanford University to develop the second generation of implants for its bionic vision Prima System for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

We are very excited to be extending our collaboration with Stanford University, with whom we have built an excellent working relationship over a number of years, said Guillaume Buc, Chief Technology Officer of Pixium Vision. "Our agreement with Stanford University provides Pixium Vision access to leading research in the field, and we believe the development of this new implant will help further improve the vision of patients suffering from dry-AMD. Our internal R&D team continues to enjoy a synergistic working relationship with Stanford and we look forward to leveraging this even further in our future pipeline development initiatives."

We are extremely fortunate to be working together again with Pixium Vision,” said Professor Daniel Palanker from the Department of Ophthalmology at Stanford University. "I am very proud of what we achieved with the first generation of PRIMA implants that are currently continuing to advance through clinical development with the PRIMAvera pivotal study with an anticipated data readout in early 2023, and I am looking forward to seeing how much further we can advance with the second generation."

The new generation of implants will use a similar PRIMA design and components while potentially allowing for a significantly greater amount of targeted neural stimulation. This will be achieved through an exponential increase in the number of pixels in the new implant.

The original agreement between Pixium Vision and Stanford University was signed in 2014 and laid the foundation for the creation of the PRIMA design. Financial terms of this new agreement have not been disclosed but are similar to the financial agreements signed in 2014.

About Pixium Vision

Pixium Vision is creating a world of bionic vision for those who have lost their sight, enabling them to regain visual perception and greater autonomy. Pixium Vision’s bionic vision systems are associated with a surgical intervention and a rehabilitation period. Prima System sub-retinal miniature photovoltaic wireless implant is in clinical testing for patients who have lost their sight due to outer retinal degeneration, initially for atrophic dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD). Pixium Vision collaborates closely with academic and research partners, including some of the most prestigious vision research institutions in the world, such as: Stanford University in California, Institut de la Vision in Paris, Moorfields Eye Hospital in London, Institute of Ocular Microsurgery (IMO) in Barcelona, University hospital in Bonn, and UPMC in Pittsburgh, PA. The company is EN ISO 13485 certified and qualifies as “Entreprise Innovante” by Bpifrance.

For more information: http://www.pixium-vision.com/fr

Follow us on @PixiumVision; www.facebook.com/pixiumvision

               www.linkedin.com/company/pixium-vision  

