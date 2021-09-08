checkAd

Bone Therapeutics reports half year 2021 results

REGULATED INFORMATION

The interim financial report is prepared in accordance with article 13 of the Royal Decree on the obligations of issuers of financial instruments admitted to trading on a regulated market and can be accessed on the website of Bone Therapeutics in the section ‘Financial information’. Bone Therapeutics publishes its interim financial report in English. A French translation of the report will also be made available. In the event of differences between the English and the French version of the report, the original English version will prevail.

 

Concentrating focus on the continued development and expansion of the mesenchymal stromal cell based allogeneic cell and gene therapy platform

Strengthens financial position with the release of the first tranche of EUR 8.0 million as part of the financing agreement with EIB

 

Management to host conference call today at 5pm CEST / 11am ET today - details provided below

 

Gosselies, Belgium, 8 September 2021, 7am CEST – BONE THERAPEUTICS (Euronext Brussels and Paris: BOTHE), the cell therapy company addressing unmet medical needs in orthopedics and other diseases, today announces a business update and its financial results for the six-month period ended 30 June 2021, prepared in accordance with IFRS as adopted by the European Union, and the outlook for the remainder of the year.

At the end of the first half of 2021, Bone Therapeutics has now developed a clear route forward for the company, with a full focus on expanding its allogeneic differentiated MSC based cell therapy platform, beyond our current orthopedic focus for ALLOB, into other therapeutic indications. This expansion has been built on the evidence of our clinical progress on orthopedics, and demonstrated a foundation to broaden our focus to wider indications,” said Miguel Forte, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Bone Therapeutics.Now we have concluded the current stage of clinical progress of JTA, this allows all financial, managerial and scientific resources to be focused on delivering therapeutic benefit from our core MSC technology. These resources include our appointments throughout 2021, including the appointments of stem cell therapy industry veteran, Anthony Ting, PhD, as Chief Scientific Officer and Dr. Anne Leselbaum as Chief Medical Officer. We look forward to the development of MSC based therapies to bring options to a wider group of patients.

