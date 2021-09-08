WISeKey Announces Appointment of Carlo Schüpp as Chief Operating Officer

Mr. Schüpp was the EMEA Practice Leader of Security & Privacy services at Deloitte serving global and European multinationals, and before that he held CIO and CISO positions at Cybertrust and Swift

Geneva – September 8, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced appointment of Carlo Schüpp as WISeKey’s Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately.

Mr. Schüpp is an entrepreneur located in Belgium with more than three decades of experience and a proven track record in leading digital businesses. Previously, Mr. Schüpp was CEO of Scaled Access, a scale-up pioneering with ecosystem-driven digital transformations. Prior to this, he was the EMEA Practice Leader of Security & Privacy services at Deloitte serving global and European multinationals, and before that he held CIO and CISO positions at Cybertrust and Swift.

During his career, he focused on bringing digital transformation to various industries such as IoT, FinTech, HRTech and MedTech. He acquired ample experience with processes related to sales, finance, HR as well as technical expertise on cryptography, PKI, IoT security, smartcards and digital identity management. Next to helping transform his employers and customers, he was also co-author of various standards at ISO and other bodies. He holds a Master’s in Computer Science from the University of Leuven.”

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s Founder and CEO, commented, “I am delighted that Carlo has agreed to take on this critical role. Carlo’s managerial experience with multinational organizations and his deep understanding of IoT and cybersecurity will be very valuable assets to our team as we continue to grow our global operations. This is a vital leadership role that will drive results, spur growth and increase the overall efficiency of the corporation.”

Mr. Schüpp added, “It is a huge honor to have been appointed COO of WISeKey. I look forward to working with WISeKey’s amazing teams in Meyreuil, Geneva, and Brussels and helping the Company continue its incredible growth and transformation.”

As COO Mr. Schüpp will provide leadership and strategic vision to WISeKey and subsidiaries with strong focus on revenue generation. He will bring operational, managerial and administrative procedures, reporting structures and operation controls to the Company and foster growth among the executive team and all employees.