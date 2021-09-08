Sanofi Buys Kadmon for USD 1.9 Billion
(PLX AI) – Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant businessSanofi buys Kadmon for total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion, or $9.50 per share in cashKadmon’s pipeline includes drug candidates for immune and …
(PLX AI) – Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant businessSanofi buys Kadmon for total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion, or $9.50 per share in cashKadmon’s pipeline includes drug candidates for immune and …
- (PLX AI) – Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant business
- Sanofi buys Kadmon for total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion, or $9.50 per share in cash
- Kadmon’s pipeline includes drug candidates for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies
- The transaction is expected to be modestly dilutive to Sanofi’s EPS in 2022
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare