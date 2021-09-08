checkAd

Sanofi Buys Kadmon for USD 1.9 Billion

(PLX AI) – Sanofi to acquire Kadmon to further strengthen growth of transplant businessSanofi buys Kadmon for total equity value of approximately $1.9 billion, or $9.50 per share in cashKadmon’s pipeline includes drug candidates for immune and …

