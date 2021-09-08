checkAd

Investor Day 2021 SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its stakeholders

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
08.09.2021, 07:19  |  73   |   |   

Press Release
September 8, 2021 - N° 25

Investor Day 2021

SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position
and creates sustainable value for its stakeholders

  • SCOR builds on its leadership position as a global tier 1 reinsurer, which relies on its four tested strategic cornerstones (a robust capital shield, a strong franchise, a high diversification, and a controlled risk appetite), as it embarks in its next chapter and adapts to a fast-changing environment.

  • SCOR takes proactive actions to create sustainable shareholder value, focusing on delivery and operational performance improvement:

    • The recent Life transaction delivers immediate value, while increasing the Group’s degrees of freedom for value accretive capital deployment in the P&C business.
    • P&C: in an attractive market, estimated GWP growth for 2022 is revised upwards to 15% ˗ 18% from 4-8% in “Quantum Leap”, with a net combined ratio trending towards 95% and below. This absorbs a Nat Cat budget increase from 7% to 8% for 2022 to reflect an increasingly volatile environment. Going forward, SCOR will adopt a forward-looking approach to estimate its Nat Cat budget.
    • Life: SCOR continues its focus on value and impact. The recent Life in-force transaction reduced the share of US mortality business by c. 20%. The assumption for the 2022 net technical margin (excluding potential Covid-19 impacts) is revised upwards by 100 bps to 8.2% ˗ 8.4%, while the GWP growth for 2022 is revised downwards from +3-6% to +~1%.
    • Investments: SCOR intends to reduce its excess liquidity from 16% to 9% by year-end and actively continues diversification into accretive value-creation assets. The Group expects a return on invested assets of 1.8% ˗ 2.3% for 2022.

  • In an environment of heightened risk awareness, SCOR sees very attractive long-term growth opportunities in its business and will optimally deploy capital in line with its internal framework to create long-term value. The upcoming strategic plan will demonstrate SCOR’s commitment to delivery and will be the opportunity to engage proactively with all of our stakeholders.
    Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Investor Day 2021 SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its stakeholders Press ReleaseSeptember 8, 2021 - N° 25 Investor Day 2021 SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer positionand creates sustainable value for its stakeholders SCOR builds on its leadership position as a global tier 1 reinsurer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
NuProbe Global Adopts Bionano’s Saphyr System to Develop Products in Reproductive Health and ...
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Supplemental New Drug Application for Oxbryta (voxelotor) for ...
Meta Financial Group, Inc. Announces Leadership Transition
Global WholeHealth Partners Corp (OTC: GWHP), Gains Approval in the Ability to Sell Through Shopify’s Multibillion Dollar Online ...
Victory Square Portfolio Company, Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech Announces Start of Trading on the CSE (CSE: VRAR)
Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Announces Completion of Radiometric Survey and ...
Unrivaled Brands Zooming With LD Micro on Thursday, September 9th at 8am PST / 11: 00am EST 
VoIP-Pal Takes a Positive Step Towards Remaining in the Western District of Texas with its Seven ...
Enthusiast Gaming Acquires Addicting Games, Enters Casual Gaming Market
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
ALYI Electric Motorcycle Business Expected To Generate First $1 Million Or More In Revenue This ...
Titel
Flexion Therapeutics Announces Inclusion of ZILRETTA in American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons ...
BioDelivery Sciences to Exhibit Three Scientific Posters Comparing BELBUCA to Oxycodone at the ...
LFTD Partners Inc. (OTCQB: AQSP) Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Fresh Farms E-Liquid, LLC
Saia Provides Third Quarter LTL Operating Data
Verisk’s AIR Worldwide Estimates Insured Losses for Hurricane Ida Will Range from USD 17 Billion ...
Ashland announces $450 million accelerated share repurchase program
Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation Completes $40 Million Bought Deal Financing
CORRECTING and REPLACING - GoodRx and Boehringer Ingelheim Announce Joint Effort to Deliver ...
Golden Triangle Ventures, Inc. Announces Sonder Fulfillment’s Successful Entry into the Mexico ...
Gulf Island Provides Operational Update Following Hurricane Ida
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...