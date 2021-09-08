Investor Day 2021 SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position and creates sustainable value for its stakeholders
Press Release
September 8, 2021 - N° 25
Investor Day 2021
SCOR builds on its global tier 1 reinsurer position
and creates sustainable value for its stakeholders
-
SCOR builds on its leadership position as a global tier 1 reinsurer, which relies on
its four tested strategic cornerstones (a robust capital shield, a strong franchise, a high diversification,
and a controlled risk appetite), as it embarks in its next chapter and adapts to a fast-changing
environment.
-
SCOR takes proactive actions to create sustainable shareholder value,
focusing on delivery and operational performance improvement:
- The recent Life transaction delivers immediate value, while increasing the Group’s degrees of freedom for value accretive capital deployment in the P&C business.
- P&C: in an attractive market, estimated GWP growth for 2022 is revised upwards to 15% ˗ 18% from 4-8% in “Quantum Leap”, with a net combined ratio trending towards 95% and below. This absorbs a Nat Cat budget increase from 7% to 8% for 2022 to reflect an increasingly volatile environment. Going forward, SCOR will adopt a forward-looking approach to estimate its Nat Cat budget.
- Life: SCOR continues its focus on value and impact. The recent Life in-force transaction reduced the share of US mortality business by c. 20%. The assumption for the 2022 net technical margin (excluding potential Covid-19 impacts) is revised upwards by 100 bps to 8.2% ˗ 8.4%, while the GWP growth for 2022 is revised downwards from +3-6% to +~1%.
-
Investments: SCOR intends to reduce its
excess liquidity from 16% to 9% by year-end and actively continues diversification into accretive value-creation
assets. The Group expects a return on invested assets of 1.8%
˗ 2.3% for 2022.
-
In an environment of heightened risk awareness, SCOR sees
very attractive long-term growth opportunities in its business and
will optimally deploy capital in line with its internal framework to create
long-term value. The upcoming strategic plan will demonstrate SCOR’s commitment
to delivery and will be the opportunity to engage proactively with all of our stakeholders.
