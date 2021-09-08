Scor Raises GWP Growth Estimate for 2022 in P&C, Cuts it in Life
- (PLX AI) – Scor estimated GWP growth for 2022 in P&C is revised upwards to 15˗18% from 4-8%.
- Estimated GWP growth for 2022 in Life is revised downwards to 1% from 3-6%
- Life 2022 net technical margin (excluding potential Covid-19 impacts) is revised upwards by 100 bps to 8.2% ˗ 8.4%
- Says to reduce its excess liquidity from 16% to 9% by year-end and actively continues diversification into accretive value-creation assets
- The Group expects a return on invested assets of 1.8% ˗ 2.3% for 2022
- Sees P&C gross premium income growth 15-20%, combined ratio down to 95% and below in 2022
- Sees Life gross written premium up 1% at constant FX next year
