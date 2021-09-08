Scor Raises GWP Growth Estimate for 2022 in P&C, Cuts it in Life Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 07:24 | 27 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 07:24 | (PLX AI) – Scor estimated GWP growth for 2022 in P&C is revised upwards to 15˗18% from 4-8%.Estimated GWP growth for 2022 in Life is revised downwards to 1% from 3-6%Life 2022 net technical margin (excluding potential Covid-19 impacts) is revised … (PLX AI) – Scor estimated GWP growth for 2022 in P&C is revised upwards to 15˗18% from 4-8%.Estimated GWP growth for 2022 in Life is revised downwards to 1% from 3-6%Life 2022 net technical margin (excluding potential Covid-19 impacts) is revised … (PLX AI) – Scor estimated GWP growth for 2022 in P&C is revised upwards to 15˗18% from 4-8%.

Estimated GWP growth for 2022 in Life is revised downwards to 1% from 3-6%

Life 2022 net technical margin (excluding potential Covid-19 impacts) is revised upwards by 100 bps to 8.2% ˗ 8.4%

Says to reduce its excess liquidity from 16% to 9% by year-end and actively continues diversification into accretive value-creation assets

The Group expects a return on invested assets of 1.8% ˗ 2.3% for 2022

Sees P&C gross premium income growth 15-20%, combined ratio down to 95% and below in 2022

Sees Life gross written premium up 1% at constant FX next year



