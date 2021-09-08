Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 123 MW from Germany

The largest of these projects is to be installed in Brandenburg. For this the Nordex Group will be supplying six N149 turbines on 125-metre tubular steel towers for a 30.6 MW wind farm

With twelve new projects in July and August, the Nordex Group has been able to record a successful order intake on the Germany market over the past few summer months. The Nordex Group will be supplying turbines for projects totalling more than 123 MW in Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and North-Rhine Westphalia. Installation and commissioning of the turbines is scheduled for 2022.

"We are seeing a further increase in demand for our turbines in Germany. Particularly our turbines in the Delta4000 series, above all the N149 and N163, account for a steadily increasing share in the tenders," says Karsten Brüggemann, Vice President Region Central & Managing Director of the Nordex Group. "We are very well positioned for the future energy turnaround in Germany, the needs of the market and a higher level of acceptance. Our latest turbine, for example, the N163/6.X, boasts, among other things, a low noise emission level combined with a very high nominal output."



The Nordex Group - a profile

The Group has installed more than 35 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2020 generated revenues of EUR 4.6 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of approx. 8,500. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 4 to 6.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

