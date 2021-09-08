TheraVet Announces Positive Safety and Efficacy Results for VISCO-VET in Canine Osteoarthritis

VISCO-VET, TheraVet’s viscoregenerative gel, was assessed in a PoC prospective noncontrolled clinical study in client-owned dogs suffering from osteoarthritis (OA). Dogs were treated by a unique intra-articular injection and followed up monthly for 3 months. Twenty (20) dogs were included and sixteen (16) completed the study composing the Intention-to-treat (ITT) population. The main objectives of the study were to assess the effects of VISCO-VET on dog’s mobility by using validated owner questionnaires LOAD (Liverpool OsteoArthritis in Dogs) and on OA-related pain by using validated owner questionnaires CBPI (Canine Brief Pain Inventory)1.

A single VISCO-VET intra-articular injection improved statistically significantly the dog’s mobility as measured by the LOAD score with a decrease of 27.4% (p<0.05) at 3 months as compared to baseline. The improvements were already observed at 1 and 2 months (respectively, -15.7% (p>0.05) and -21.8% (p<0.05)), demonstrating the increase in efficacy of VISCO-VET over time and its long-term effect on dog’s mobility.

Also, a single VISCO-VET intra-articular injection induced a statistically significant reduction of osteoarthritis-related pain in dogs. Indeed, VISCO-VET induced a decrease of the PSS as soon as 1 month (p<0.001) and was maintained up to 3 months with a decrease of 32.9% as compared to baseline (p<0.01). Similarly, VISCO-VET induced a statistically significant decrease of the PIS as soon as 1 month (p<0.01) and was maintained up to 3 months with a decrease of 29.7% (p<0.01) as compared to baseline. Moreover, Quality of Life score was unchanged or improved in 87.5% of the dogs. Similar trend on CBPI scores was observed in the PP population with but the difference was not statistically significant due to the too small sample size.