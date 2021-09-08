NPCI and Fiserv Enable nFiNi- RuPay Credit Card Stack for Fintechs and Banks

As just over 2% of the population in India has access to credit cards, this initiative has the potential to boost credit inclusion and drive economies of scale for fintechs and banks. Fintechs will be able to issue credit to their customers, many of whom are first-time users of banking and credit services, and banks will be able to grow their fintech portfolio while maintaining focus on their core offerings.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has entered into a first-of-its-kind collaboration with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which leads the retail payments and settlement infrastructure in India with breakthrough products like Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Bill Payment System, and RuPay, to enable the launch of ‘nFiNi’, a ready stack of services that fintechs and banks can use to issue RuPay credit cards.

nFiNi will power RuPay cards by offering access to services through the NPCI network and FirstVisionTM from Fiserv, a microservices-based platform-as-a-service with a set of APIs that supports orchestration of the digital user experience, enables push alerts for in-app, mobile messaging app and SMS notifications, simplified integration options, and instant digital card provisioning, allowing customers to transact immediately after being approved for a card.

“We are glad to collaborate with Fiserv for the launch of the innovative RuPay credit card stack for fintechs and banks,” said Nalin Bansal, Chief of Corporate Relationships & Fintechs at NPCI. “The program will add variety to the services offered by new-age fintechs and banks, especially for the issuance of credit cards. We believe this will accelerate the penetration of RuPay cards in the country as well as lead to increased penetration of credit in the market in both urban and rural areas. It is important to provide a robust tech stack of services to these institutions, which will not only help them in seamless integration of products and services, but also allow them to reach out to a greater number of customers more effectively.”

“Our work with NPCI is an example of our commitment to advance financial inclusion on a global scale through enabling technology,” said Rishi Chhabra, head of India and Sri Lanka at Fiserv. “Bringing together the popular RuPay card scheme from NPCI and innovation-focused global payments technology from Fiserv, in combination with local market expertise, will enable a transformative experience for fintechs, banks, and their customers.”

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About NPCI

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organization for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. NPCI has created a robust payment and settlement infrastructure in the country. It has changed the way payments are made in India through a bouquet of retail payment products such as RuPay card, Immediate Payment Service (IMPS), Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), BHIM Aadhaar, National Electronic Toll Collection (NETC Fastag) and Bharat BillPay. NPCI also launched UPI 2.0 to offer more secure and comprehensive services to consumers and merchants. NPCI is focused on bringing innovations in the retail payment systems through use of technology and is relentlessly working to transform India into a digital economy. It is facilitating secure payments solutions with nationwide accessibility at minimal cost in furtherance of India’s aspiration to be a fully digital society.

For more information, visit: https://www.npci.org.in/

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among the FORTUNE Magazine World’s Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

FISV-G

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210907005985/en/