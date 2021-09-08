checkAd

Aramis Group revises upwards its annual volume and revenue targets for the financial year of 2021

PRESS RELEASE

Aramis Group revises upwards
its annual volume and revenue targets for the financial year of 20211, presented at its IPO

Paris, September 8th, 2021– Aramis Group, a European leader in online sales of used cars operating the Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket brands in France, Belgium, Spain, and the United Kingdom respectively, today announced an upward revision of its volume and revenue targets for the financial year of 20211, driven by growth in sales of refurbished vehicles.

In the current public health situation, the Group has experienced sustained activity in recent weeks and more generally over the last few months, with a particularly strong third quarter2. This dynamism reflects (1) strong trends in the transformation of the car-buying market with consumers increasingly willing to buy their vehicles online, (2) the relevance of Aramis Group's positioning, particularly in the very dynamic B2C segment and more specifically via its refurbished used car activity, which is at the heart of its profitable growth strategy, (3) the performance of its multi-channel sourcing model, and (4) the positive effects of the acceleration of the marketing campaigns launched by the Group in recent months.

As a result, Aramis Group is revising upwards its sales volume and revenue targets for the year ending 30th September 2021, and now expects:

  • A pro forma B2C used car sales volume of approximately 50,000 units, representing organic growth of +38% compared to 2020 (compared to approximately 45,000 units and +23% growth initially forecast),
  • Organic revenue of around €1.350 billion3 (compared to more than €1.250 billion initially forecast).

In this context of strong business growth and a constrained supply environment, the Group intends to seize opportunities to secure its inventory levels. As a result, the operational working capital could reach approximately 35 days as of 30th September (compared with approximately 25 days initially forecast).

In addition, the Group confirms the other elements of the 2021 guidance, which remain unchanged.

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders and respectively Chairman and CEO, and Deputy CEO, of Aramis Group said:
"The improvement of public health situation and the relevance of our positioning in the market of online sales of used cars to private individuals, has enabled Aramis Group to pursue its profitable growth trajectory over the last few months. The Group is now anticipating higher annual revenues than originally forecast, due to higher B2C used car sales volumes. Aramis Group is also benefiting from strong market trends, the performance of its multi-channel sourcing model, and the success of its marketing campaigns. This outlook reinforces our confidence and confirms the Group's ability to grow profitably and sustainably.”

