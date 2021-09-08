checkAd

DGAP-News wallstreet:online AG: Invitation to the virtual Earnings Call for the 1st half-year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
08.09.2021, 07:39  |  38   |   |   

DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous
wallstreet:online AG: Invitation to the virtual Earnings Call for the 1st half-year 2021

08.09.2021 / 07:39
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

wallstreet:online AG: Invitation to the virtual Earnings Call for the 1st half-year 2021


Berlin, 8 September 2021

Dear Madam or Sir,

We will publish our final figures for the 1st half-year 2021 on 13 September. We would like to seize this opportunity to invite you to our Earnings Call, which will take place on the same day.

Our CFO Roland Nicklaus and our commercial director Jeannette Kolbinger will present the results of the 1st half-year 2021 within the framework of a virtual meeting. After the presentation, you will have the possibility to ask questions through the chat function. Both the Earnings Call and the interactive Q&A will take place in German.

To participate in the virtual event, we kindly ask you to send an informal email to ir@wallstreet-online.de After the registration, we will send you a link for the Zoom conference in due time.

Date: Monday, 13 September 2021
Time: 11 am (CET)

We published the preliminary half-year figures already on 23 August. You can find an executive summary in our press release on the topic: https://www.wallstreet-online.ag/websites/wallstreetonline/German/4100 ...

We are looking forward to your participation and are available, if you have any queries.

About the wallstreet:online Group:

The wallstreet:online Group operates the Smartbroker - a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo-brokers. With more than 187,000 securities accounts including 142,000 with the Smartbroker (status 6/2021), the Berlin-based financial services provider ranges already among the leading providers on the market. The company manages altogether assets in an amount of almost EUR 7 billion (status 6/2021). At the same time the company (ISIN: DE000A2GS609) operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With around 376 million page impressions per month (average HY1/2021), the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries and the largest finance community. In the forums of the four stock exchange portals more than 830,000 users with financial affinity are registered.

 

Press contact:

Felix Rentzsch
Press Spokesperson of the wallstreet:online Group
Mobile: +49176 4165 0721
Email: f.rentzsch@wallstreet-online.de
URL: https://www.wallstreet-online.ag

Financial press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig
Telephone: +49 69 905505 56
wallstreet-online@edicto.de


08.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: wallstreet:online AG
Seydelstraße 18
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382
Fax: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 450
E-mail: m.bulgrin@wallstreet-online.de
Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de
ISIN: DE000A2GS609
WKN: A2GS60
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1231895

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1231895  08.09.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1231895&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetwallstreet:online Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG mit deutlichem Kurspotenzial
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News wallstreet:online AG: Invitation to the virtual Earnings Call for the 1st half-year 2021 DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous wallstreet:online AG: Invitation to the virtual Earnings Call for the 1st half-year 2021 08.09.2021 / 07:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: Pond Technologies: 'The world needs an algae-based bioeconomy'.
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
DGAP-News: Vitesco Technologies Group AG: Vitesco Technologies publishes prospectus, stock exchange listing ...
DGAP-Adhoc: zooplus AG bestätigt Gespräche mit dem Finanzinvestor KKR über ein mögliches freiwilliges ...
DGAP-News: DEFENCE THERAPEUTICS DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM TO ENGINEER A NEW HPV VACCINE INITIATED
DGAP-News: SPORTTOTAL AG: Experience amateur sports live with SPORTTOTAL and TELEKOM
DGAP-News: SBF signs letter of intent to acquire electronics company
DGAP-News: Clean Logistics SE: Clean Logistics führt Kapitalerhöhung mit Bezugsrechtsangebot durch
DGAP-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Bestes Vorsteuerresultat seit über 10 Jahren erwartet: ...
DGAP-News: Pond Technologies: 'Die Welt braucht eine algenbasierte Bioökonomie'
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
EQS-Adhoc: Relief Therapeutics Comments on Certain Statements Made by NRx Pharmaceuticals in its Registration ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PIC SETTLEMENT SUPPORT AND JURISDICTION RULING
Modern Plant Based Foods mit News-Hattrick
DGAP-News: PAION UNTERZEICHNET EXKLUSIVEN LIEFER- UND DISTRIBUTIONSVERTRAG MIT CLINIGEN FÜR DAS VEREINIGTE ...
DGAP-News: The Social Chain AG: 1. Halbjahr 2021: Social Chain AG steigert Umsatz um 131 Prozent
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Das beste Halbjahr der Firmengeschichte
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON S155 MEETINGS
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: NanoRepro AG: Änderung in der Aktionärsstruktur
DGAP-News: Mutares mit hoher Dynamik: Umsatzrekord im ersten Halbjahr 2021 und erhöhte Guidance bis 2023 mit ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Manz AG: Aufträge unterstreichen Kompetenz beim elektrischen Antriebsstrang und steigende Wachstumsdynamik ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : - ADDITIONAL SUPPORT FOR GLOBAL LITIGATION SETTLEMENT ...
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTaps AES meldet Durchbruch, extrahiert 'verlorenen' Wasserstoff aus ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft verschiebt Hauptversammlung und bildet Steuerrückstellung
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:39 UhrDGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Einladung zum virtuellen Earnings Call für das 1. Halbjahr 2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07.09.21Umfrage des Monats: ESG-Kriterien: (Noch) kein Hype bei Privatanlegern
wallstreet:online-Gruppe | Kommentare
30.08.21wallstreet:online: Starkes Umsatzwachstum
Aktien Global | Analysen: kaufen
27.08.21Fintech&Brokerage: wallstreet:online AG, AMC, GameStop, Robinhood – Die Jagdsaison hat begonnen!
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
24.08.21DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Hauptversammlung stimmt sämtlichen Tagesordnungspunkten mehrheitlich zu
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
24.08.21DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG: Annual General Meeting approves all agenda items by a majority vote
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Ongoing strong growth in Q2
AlsterResearch AG | Kommentare
23.08.21DGAP-News: Preliminary half-year results 2021: wallstreet:online AG continues dynamic growth as planned
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Halbjahreszahlen 2021 und setzt wie geplant dynamischen Wachstumskurs fort
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
23.08.21Vorläufige Halbjahreszahlen: wallstreet:online AG setzt wie geplant dynamischen Wachstumskurs fort
wallstreet:online-Gruppe | Kommentare