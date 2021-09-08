DGAP-News: wallstreet:online AG / Key word(s): Conference/Miscellaneous wallstreet:online AG: Invitation to the virtual Earnings Call for the 1st half-year 2021 08.09.2021 / 07:39 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Berlin, 8 September 2021

Dear Madam or Sir,

We will publish our final figures for the 1st half-year 2021 on 13 September. We would like to seize this opportunity to invite you to our Earnings Call, which will take place on the same day.

Our CFO Roland Nicklaus and our commercial director Jeannette Kolbinger will present the results of the 1st half-year 2021 within the framework of a virtual meeting. After the presentation, you will have the possibility to ask questions through the chat function. Both the Earnings Call and the interactive Q&A will take place in German.

To participate in the virtual event, we kindly ask you to send an informal email to ir@wallstreet-online.de After the registration, we will send you a link for the Zoom conference in due time.

Date: Monday, 13 September 2021

Time: 11 am (CET)

We published the preliminary half-year figures already on 23 August. You can find an executive summary in our press release on the topic: https://www.wallstreet-online.ag/websites/wallstreetonline/German/4100 ...

We are looking forward to your participation and are available, if you have any queries.

About the wallstreet:online Group:

The wallstreet:online Group operates the Smartbroker - a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo-brokers. With more than 187,000 securities accounts including 142,000 with the Smartbroker (status 6/2021), the Berlin-based financial services provider ranges already among the leading providers on the market. The company manages altogether assets in an amount of almost EUR 7 billion (status 6/2021). At the same time the company (ISIN: DE000A2GS609) operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With around 376 million page impressions per month (average HY1/2021), the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries and the largest finance community. In the forums of the four stock exchange portals more than 830,000 users with financial affinity are registered.

Press contact:

Felix Rentzsch

Press Spokesperson of the wallstreet:online Group

Mobile: +49176 4165 0721

Email: f.rentzsch@wallstreet-online.de

URL: https://www.wallstreet-online.ag

Financial press and Investor Relations:

edicto GmbH

Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig

Telephone: +49 69 905505 56

wallstreet-online@edicto.de

08.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: wallstreet:online AG Seydelstraße 18 10117 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 382 Fax: +49 (0) 30 2 04 56 450 E-mail: m.bulgrin@wallstreet-online.de Internet: www.wallstreet-online.de ISIN: DE000A2GS609 WKN: A2GS60 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1231895

End of News DGAP News Service

1231895 08.09.2021