DGAP-News wallstreet:online AG: Invitation to the virtual Earnings Call for the 1st half-year 2021
wallstreet:online AG: Invitation to the virtual Earnings Call for the 1st half-year 2021
Berlin, 8 September 2021
Dear Madam or Sir,
We will publish our final figures for the 1st half-year 2021 on 13 September. We would like to seize this opportunity to invite you to our Earnings Call, which will take place on the same day.
Our CFO Roland Nicklaus and our commercial director Jeannette Kolbinger will present the results of the 1st half-year 2021 within the framework of a virtual meeting. After the presentation, you will have the possibility to ask questions through the chat function. Both the Earnings Call and the interactive Q&A will take place in German.
To participate in the virtual event, we kindly ask you to send an informal email to ir@wallstreet-online.de After the registration, we will send you a link for the Zoom conference in due time.
Date: Monday, 13 September 2021
Time: 11 am (CET)
We published the preliminary half-year figures already on 23 August. You can find an executive summary in our press release on the topic: https://www.wallstreet-online.ag/websites/wallstreetonline/German/4100 ...
We are looking forward to your participation and are available, if you have any queries.
About the wallstreet:online Group:
The wallstreet:online Group operates the Smartbroker - a multiple award-winning online broker, which is the only provider in Germany to combine the extensive product range of traditional brokers with the extremely favourable conditions of neo-brokers. With more than 187,000 securities accounts including 142,000 with the Smartbroker (status 6/2021), the Berlin-based financial services provider ranges already among the leading providers on the market. The company manages altogether assets in an amount of almost EUR 7 billion (status 6/2021). At the same time the company (ISIN: DE000A2GS609) operates four high-reach stock market portals (wallstreet-online.de, boersenNews.de, FinanzNachrichten.de and ARIVA.de). With around 376 million page impressions per month (average HY1/2021), the Group is the by far largest publisher-independent financial portal operator in German-speaking countries and the largest finance community. In the forums of the four stock exchange portals more than 830,000 users with financial affinity are registered.
Press contact:
Felix Rentzsch
Press Spokesperson of the wallstreet:online Group
Mobile: +49176 4165 0721
Email: f.rentzsch@wallstreet-online.de
URL: https://www.wallstreet-online.ag
Financial press and Investor Relations:
edicto GmbH
Ralf Droz / Svenja Liebig
Telephone: +49 69 905505 56
wallstreet-online@edicto.de
08.09.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
