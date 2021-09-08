Nordex Gets 123 MW Wind Turbine Orders for Various Projects in Germany Autor: PLX AI | 08.09.2021, 07:33 | 22 | 0 | 0 08.09.2021, 07:33 | (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders for 123 MW from Germany.The Nordex Group will be supplying turbines for projects totalling more than 123 MW in Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and North-Rhine WestphaliaInstallation and … (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders for 123 MW from Germany.The Nordex Group will be supplying turbines for projects totalling more than 123 MW in Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and North-Rhine WestphaliaInstallation and … (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders for 123 MW from Germany.

The Nordex Group will be supplying turbines for projects totalling more than 123 MW in Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and North-Rhine Westphalia

Installation and commissioning of the turbines is scheduled for 2022

The largest of these projects is to be installed in Brandenburg, where Nordex will be supplying six N149 turbines on 125-metre tubular steel towers for a 30.6 MW wind farm

We are seeing a further increase in demand for our turbines in Germany. Particularly our turbines in the Delta4000 series, above all the N149 and N163, account for a steadily increasing share in the tenders, Nordex says



