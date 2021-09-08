Nordex Gets 123 MW Wind Turbine Orders for Various Projects in Germany
- The Nordex Group will be supplying turbines for projects totalling more than 123 MW in Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and North-Rhine Westphalia
- Installation and commissioning of the turbines is scheduled for 2022
- The largest of these projects is to be installed in Brandenburg, where Nordex will be supplying six N149 turbines on 125-metre tubular steel towers for a 30.6 MW wind farm
- We are seeing a further increase in demand for our turbines in Germany. Particularly our turbines in the Delta4000 series, above all the N149 and N163, account for a steadily increasing share in the tenders, Nordex says
