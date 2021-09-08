checkAd

Nordex Gets 123 MW Wind Turbine Orders for Various Projects in Germany

Autor: PLX AI
08.09.2021, 07:33  |  22   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders for 123 MW from Germany.The Nordex Group will be supplying turbines for projects totalling more than 123 MW in Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and North-Rhine WestphaliaInstallation and …

  • (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders for 123 MW from Germany.
  • The Nordex Group will be supplying turbines for projects totalling more than 123 MW in Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and North-Rhine Westphalia
  • Installation and commissioning of the turbines is scheduled for 2022
  • The largest of these projects is to be installed in Brandenburg, where Nordex will be supplying six N149 turbines on 125-metre tubular steel towers for a 30.6 MW wind farm
  • We are seeing a further increase in demand for our turbines in Germany. Particularly our turbines in the Delta4000 series, above all the N149 and N163, account for a steadily increasing share in the tenders, Nordex says


Nordex Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nordex Gets 123 MW Wind Turbine Orders for Various Projects in Germany (PLX AI) – Nordex Group receives orders for 123 MW from Germany.The Nordex Group will be supplying turbines for projects totalling more than 123 MW in Schleswig-Holstein, Lower Saxony, Brandenburg and North-Rhine WestphaliaInstallation and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
EQT Partners to Sell 6% of Company's Share Capital
EDPR Gets 15 Year Power Purchase Agreement for 120 MW Wind Project in Chile
Mycronic Names Brorsson New CFO
SoftwareONE Shareholders Including KKR Sell 5.4% of Share Capital
Bavarian Nordic Gains 2.5% as Analyst Sees RSV, Covid Vaccine Catalysts
Nordax Says 65.21% of Shares in Bank Norwegian Accepted Takeover Offer
Salzgitter Raises Pretax Profit Outlook as Good Performance Continues in Q3
Underweight Equities, Overweight Cash, Danske Bank Says in Strategy Update
Aktia Bank Targets 2025 Comparable Operating Profit Above EUR 120 Million
Zooplus Confirms M&A Talks with KKR, Gives Same Level of Information as to EQT
Titel
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Paradox Interactive CEO Resigns, Is Replaced by Chairman
Investor AB to Use SOBI Funds to Invest in Patricia Industries, EQT Funds, Selected Listed ...
Lanxess Raises Prices for Inorganic Pigments
Norwegian Air Secondary Placing Completed at NOK 9.30 per Share
Delivery Hero to Issue Convertible Bonds for EUR 1 Billion
Faurecia, SSAB to Develop Ultra-Low CO2 Seat Structures
Visa Is Buying Opportunity, but Delta Numbers Need to Drop First, Wells Fargo Says
Titel
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
RWE Teams Up With Kansai EPCO for Floating Offshore Wind in Japan
Paradox Interactive Q2 EBIT SEK 111.4 Million vs. Estimate SEK 119 Million
Schaeffler Sells Chain Drive Systems Business to Private Equity Fund
BioNTech Q2 Revenue Much Better Than Expected; Posts EUR 2.8 Billion Profit
Leoni Raises Outlook After Strong First Half
FLSmidth Excludes India Activities from TK Mining Acquisition; Price Cut by EUR 45 Million
Titel
Novo Nordisk Rises as Wegovy Demand Leads to Shortage in U.S.
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nel Q2 Revenue NOK 163.7 Million vs. Estimate NOK 207 Million
Siemens Energy, Toray to Partner on PEM Water Electrolysis
Rovio to Buy Ruby Games in Cash & Shares Deal
Paradox Interactive Soars 9% as Chairman Takes Back CEO Reins
Geberit Hires Tobias Knechtle as New CFO

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:19 UhrAktien Frankfurt Ausblick: Anleger lassen vor EZB-Sitzung Vorsicht walten
dpa-AFX | Marktberichte
07:54 UhrNordex erhält mehrere Aufträge aus Deutschland
dpa-AFX | Weitere Nachrichten
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives orders for 123 MW from Germany
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:30 UhrDGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex Group erhält Aufträge über 123 MW aus Deutschland
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
05:35 UhrEnergie: Central African Gold, Nordex, NIO – Das Potential der Nachhaltigkeit
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige
06.09.21Tech-Market Report: SAP und Aixtron (AIXA) legen zu; SMA Solar (S92) rutschen ab
Shareribs | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21Nordex startet 2023 mit Serienfertigung von Windenergie-Anlagen der 6-Megawatt-Klasse
4investors | Kommentare
06.09.21DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex gibt mit N163/6.X Turbine Einstieg in die 6-MW-Klasse bekannt
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21DGAP-News: Nordex SE: Nordex announces entry into the 6 MW class with the N163/6.X turbine
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
06.09.21Anzeige: Defense Metals, Nordex, Rheinmetall – Diese Aktien profitieren von Megatrends!
inv3st.de | Kommentare
Anzeige